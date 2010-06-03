You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “It’s a funny old game in Spain”.
and the book is called…???
A Different Corner, Exploring Spanish Football
Thanks for providing the link, Karl – I hope it bears fruit!
I’d like to think that my book might appeal to anyone interested in an exploration of Spanish culture through the eyes of a relatively new arrival (I came here to live in March 2007); particularly, though, Spanish football culture.
I’d become peed off big-time by football in England (the murdering of a once-level playing field, bumptious H&S jobsworths in orange anoraks eyeing you as prey on match days), and thus set out to travel the length and breadth of Spain in the hope of having my love of the game resuscitated.
I hope that anyone reading the book will have as much fun as I did in writing it.
Cheers,
Richard
(PS – it can be purchased in Bookworld)
In Aguilas (Murcia), where the Scots were mining in the 1870’s, there is also a claim for Spain’s first ‘campo de fútbol’.
It’s also told around here that the first ‘peña’ in Spain (fan-club) was based in Garrucha from 1903.
Very interesting article Richard. If indeed there is a book, what’s the title and do you have any other details (ie: ISBN, publisher, etc.). Whats the RRP and can you get it in Australia?
A Different Corner: Exploring Spanish Football
Author: Richard Brentnall
Paperback: 196 pages
Publisher: Matador (30 Sep 2009)
Language English
ISBN-10: 1848761457
ISBN-13: 978-1848761452
I recently visited the British Cemetery in Huelva which is overgrown & in a very sorry state. Two of Dr Mackay’s (founder of Huelva Recreativo)children are buried there as well as two airmen (British & Australian) whose plane crashed near there in 1942.
Except that Bretnall doesn’t quote his source – or maybe he does? I’m the source, and I wrote ‘Morbo: The Story of Spanish Football’ in 2001.
