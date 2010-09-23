You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Spain is a better place to live than Britain”.
Old story, 2010, my comments would be the same today as in 2010, nothing has changed over there, good weather and a lot of corruption. If you do not need to earn a living there maybe you will find it better.
i’d rather live in spain and earn less you do know they pay cheap houses in uk you get paid more but you pay a lot more for houses so don’t see a massive difference between money wages and spain has attitude correct environment sunshine nice people and not depressing lifestyle on the other hand uk s depressing
Preliminary figures from Spain’s national statistics institute (INE) show the number of UK citizens officially registered as residents in Spain dropped by a massive 90,000 (or nearly 23%) in 2013. Spain is losing its appeal and as Reap says, nothing has changed in nearly half a decade.