You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Squatting in her own home”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Squatting in her own home”.
Can you tell me the latest on Mrs Bircumshaw as I am aware of a couple wishing to help her with accommodation during the winter if it is required. I believe this couple are of good intent and the accommodation is free of charge. Please advise. Thank you, Julia,
Amazing these guys have no money for the pensioner however they as money to open a bar and a cafe in el Zoco, Calahonda, where is the justice in that.
This should be inevstigated how can they get away with it
Maybe global radio should broadcast this story next time they are doing live football from our bar!
No matter how thin the slice there are always 2 sides!!
Yes there are always 2 sides to a story, i wonder why the 75 year old pensioner went to the press? Whats wrong with a builder taking money and not delivering a completed house it happens all the time in Spain.
Well done lets raise a glass and toast the good old pensioner, maybe she can come to the bar and have a good old Christmas lunch in the warm?
Has there been any follow up on this story? are there others who bought property from this developer and if so what is being done? This guy has made money from them and seems to be living a nice life in his busy bar/restaurant.
Yes there are at least 15 of us who have paid money in 2007 for apartments in Prune. I personally knew Ian from England but he has avoided ALL contact since he hit difficulties. Ian has made no attempt to explain what is going to happen to our property while he enjoys his new life as a Bar owner
Alejandro Ponce, a lawyer experiencing true nominative determinism.
Channel 4 have just made a program of the new life in the sun for Ian his bar in calahonda, Our Bar. No mention of the property scam.