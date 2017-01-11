You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Lesson learned: Don’t eat Sevillian sidewalk oranges”.
Ha Ha…yes tried that as well as stopping the car and scrumping from an orchard.
It was scrumping lovely scrumptious Worcester apples from our local Bobby’s back garden in Isham, Northamptonshire, when I was a kid.
The worst thing was him sitting under the tree, rolling a cigarette and reading his paper for half an hour whilst I was still up there?
He then surprises me when he suddenly but gently says, ‘I can wait down here longer than you can up there lad!’
That clip round the ear is still ringing!
However, I didn’t learn my lesson, scrumping oranges just had to go into my life’s little accomplishments!
Beware however, public trees are sacred in Spanish Towns….don’t get caught plucking one. Settle for windfalls!
What do they do with all those sour oranges?
Nancy, people harvest them and ship them to Italy, where they know how to make marmalade with them!
I was just visiting Cordoba, Sevilla, etc Spain on an excursion from a SPanish exchange program with my school. These trees are so tempting- but, as you said, DO NOT LET THEM SEDUCE you. lol
We learned that you can tell when a orange tree bears sour fruit, like the ones in Sevilla and Cordoba, (in the city streets) when the leaves grow with a tiny, smaller, second leave growing on the stem behind them. It’s totally cool, if you spot one of these leaves on any tree- it means they are sour, do not eat.!!
Here’s a picture of what I mean
“http://idtools.org/id/citrus/diseases/images/fs_images/07HLB.jpg”
Those bitter oranges, what the Brits call Seville oranges are, I believe, also called naranja armaga. The trees that I know have very large thorns but I do not recall the second leaf.
The juice is excellent in a G&T and, I have read, is a metabolic stimulant.
Thanks for the info. Was wondering if the oranges would taste good!
I plucked one and couldn’t bring myself to taste it. Glad I found your site, as eventually I think I would have been tempted.