Lesson learned: Don’t eat Sevillian sidewalk oranges

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 17 Feb, 2011 @ 09:00
7
SHARE
Lesson learned: Don’t eat Sevillian sidewalk oranges

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Lesson learned: Don’t eat Sevillian sidewalk oranges”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

SHARE
Previous articleSaddam Hussein's lawyer arrested in Spain
Next articleTop medics claim sun is good for you
How did I end up in Spain? I bought a plane ticket. I've always had a special connection to Spain. I attribute it to my parents' visit to this country when they were 8 months pregnant with me. I got a taste of Spanish rhythm and I was hooked. But I didn't know The Half of It. Now I'm living it, I'm enveloped in the culture. It's as if this was always meant to be; like Spain and I were destined to happen.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

7 COMMENTS

  1. If you need advice on wet socks, ask Paul Whitelock. He is an expert on all things socks.

    Btw, you desperately need to get some mod cons Caitlyn. Do you have electricity or are you still on candelight in your part of Andalucia?

  2. Ha Ha…yes tried that as well as stopping the car and scrumping from an orchard.
    It was scrumping lovely scrumptious Worcester apples from our local Bobby’s back garden in Isham, Northamptonshire, when I was a kid.
    The worst thing was him sitting under the tree, rolling a cigarette and reading his paper for half an hour whilst I was still up there?
    He then surprises me when he suddenly but gently says, ‘I can wait down here longer than you can up there lad!’
    That clip round the ear is still ringing!
    However, I didn’t learn my lesson, scrumping oranges just had to go into my life’s little accomplishments!
    Beware however, public trees are sacred in Spanish Towns….don’t get caught plucking one. Settle for windfalls!

  4. Nancy, people harvest them and ship them to Italy, where they know how to make marmalade with them!
    I was just visiting Cordoba, Sevilla, etc Spain on an excursion from a SPanish exchange program with my school. These trees are so tempting- but, as you said, DO NOT LET THEM SEDUCE you. lol
    We learned that you can tell when a orange tree bears sour fruit, like the ones in Sevilla and Cordoba, (in the city streets) when the leaves grow with a tiny, smaller, second leave growing on the stem behind them. It’s totally cool, if you spot one of these leaves on any tree- it means they are sour, do not eat.!!
    Here’s a picture of what I mean
    “http://idtools.org/id/citrus/diseases/images/fs_images/07HLB.jpg”

  5. Those bitter oranges, what the Brits call Seville oranges are, I believe, also called naranja armaga. The trees that I know have very large thorns but I do not recall the second leaf.

    The juice is excellent in a G&T and, I have read, is a metabolic stimulant.

HAVE YOUR SAY...