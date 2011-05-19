Spanish lawyer Jose Luis Garcia Maseda in court

EXCLUSIVE By Jon Clarke and Wendy Williams
A LAWYER who may have defrauded up to 200 expats is finally facing justice.
Jose Luis Garcia Maseda, 69, is being grilled along with 11 associates – including one Briton – over an alleged fraud that saw him take millions from a string of clients, the majority of whom are British.
His arrest follows a lengthy investigation that began in 2009 sparked by a joint action involving dozens of expats scattered around Andalucia.
There are now upwards of 45 victims who have joined forces to pursue Maseda in the courts in a case that already amounts to 1.4m euros.
But lawyers believe the number of victims could be ‘as many as 200’.
Lawyer Juan Carlos Carrasco García who is leading the case on behalf of 25 clients said: “This is the culmination of years of hard work and is great news.
“It is an important case in the fight against the corruption that exists on the Costa del Sol.”
Appearing at Torremolinos court last week Maseda pleaded not guilty, blaming the recession for his precarious financial situation.
But, according to lawyer Carrasco, five of his associates, including his son and wife, confirmed that houses and possessions in their names were actually purchased by Maseda.
Police have also questioned Briton Michael Braban, 67, who is assisting the police in their investigation.
The owner of property company Spanish Partners, from Mijas, added: “ I’m one of the victims myself.”
The Olive Press first reported in 2009 how Maseda, who claimed to be a lawyer, financial consultant and tax advisor, convinced hundreds of clients to invest their money from his Eurobrokers office, in Arroyo de la Miel.
Most accounts were strikingly similar, with smooth-talking Maseda having been recommended to them via a series of third parties, or even local banks.
In many cases he even persuaded his victims – using perfect English – to sign over power of attorney ‘to lighten the paperwork’ which enabled him to take out massive mortgages in their
names.
Victims only became aware when instalments began to be charged monthly or in some cases when they were contacted by the banks for defaulting on repayments.
The Olive Press spoke to over a dozen expatriates, some of whom now claim to be facing financial ruin.
One client, from London, claims he is owed 80,000 euros after investing the money in the controversial Valle Rosario del Golf development, near Antequera, through Maseda five years ago.
Another expatriate handed Maseda 75,600 euros for the same golf development in which ‘not one brick was laid’.
BMW-driving Maseda, who was born in Madrid, disappeared in 2009, but was tracked down to an exclusive estate near Malaga by the Olive Press last year.
The investigation is now ongoing and could take up to a year.
“It is going very well and I hope to be able to recover all my clients monies,” explained Carrasco.
ESTE SUJETO ES UN VERDADERO BANDIDO BASTANTE ASTUTO QUE CAMBIA FRECUENTEMENTE DE APARIENCIA Y NOMBRE. EN MI PAIS A ESTA CLASE DE RUFIANES SE LES LLAMA RATAS. QUE SER TAN DESPRECIABLE Y RUIN. TENGO ENTENDIDO QUE SALIO BAJO FIANZA. A ESTOS HAMPONES JAMAS LOS DEBERIAN DEJAR LIBRES, SON UN PELIGRO PARA LA SOCIEDAD EN EL MUNDO ENTERO.
the case will drag on and on and in the end…he will simply plead ill helth or simply pass away…and end of story…..and the money..??? anyones guess where it is… It is sad but a fact here in spain that the law does not work… If you are poor and steal a loaf you go to jail… if you have influence and or money you pay lawyers and drag things out…!
‘BMW-driving Maseda’ – why should he drive such a luxury vehicle???? This utterly despicable individual has caused my family so much misery due to his crime. I can only keep on preying he pays what he owes and eventually get exactly what ‘it’ deserves to end me and my family’s upset and frustration.
Yes, Sarah, that despicable man has caused untold misery and upset. He knows he is well protected, he won’t see the inside of a cell. All that money and assets he has are hidden away will never be accessed by the Courts and returned to the people he took it from. He is an outright crook.
The first ‘collective’ case has failed to make headway in nearly a year, so what about the rest of us. It’s a joke.
Three years have passed since I first received a letter telling me I was the proud owner of a property – and asking me for money for a mortgage I didn’t know I had. Three years of worry…….. and then total silence. No more news with The Olive Press, no response from emails to other victims just a total brick wall of silence.
I’m the wrong side of 50 now am I gonna worry myself into an early grave? I try not to think about it, but every now and then it comes to mind and makes me sick to the stomach and I get really angry.
I sympathise with anyone who is a victim of this man (if he can call himself that). I have a cheque for 80.000 euros (as repayment of my investment which was a scam!!) written out 3 years ago by this awful person and the bank and police have more or less told me that it´s not worth the paper it´s written on. This nasty conman may have money in the bank and a flash car and house but he must surely go to his grave lacking peace of mind and a clear conscience. I may not have money because of this scumbag but I have an honest family, great friends and my dignity. Good luck to you all.
What has happened to this awful man. No heard anything about how the courts are proceeding . Has anybody have any updates?
it may not sound a lot but this b*st*rd and his cronie’s have had over 35 thousand euros of mine and i have nothing to see for it i wish all his victims well and hope that they get at least some of their monies back doe anyone have an address that i could write to so i can try and claim my money back thank you
Good luck with that I have managed to get him a three and a half year jail sentence .He began this November 2016 he owes me a lot more than that and ” APPARENTLY has no assets. He managed to get free legal aid whilst I was having to fly to Spain for court appearances
So unfair good luck to all. Hope he rots in hell