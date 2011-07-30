Should Beatle make the Olive Press Expat 100?

AS the debate over who should make the Olive Press’ definitive Expat 100 hots up, we’ve been inundated with suggestions ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous.
Hundreds of readers have bombarded our office and website with suggestions, including the colourful trio of John Lennon, Melanie Griffith and Orson Welles.
Few know that Lennon spent many months living in Almeria, where he wrote hit Strawberry Fields Forever, while actress Griffith has done much to promote Malaga city, and writer Orson Welles spent long periods of time in Ronda and is indeed buried there.
Other interesting nominations include revolutionary Robert Boyd, founder of book publisher Santana Ken Brown and American torero John Fulton.
Writer Guy Hunter Watts – himself nominated – recommended the trio of Bizet, Merimee and Borrows.
He said: “You have to have Bizet for his opera Carmen, Prosper Merimee for the book that inspired it and George Borrows for inspiring Merimee.”
More obvious names, such as Cudeca boss Joan Hunt OBE and leading writer Gerald Brenan, have also been pitched.
Then there are the more controversial figures who have divided opinion, such as DJ Maurice Boland, as well as a number of well known criminals and fraudsters including Toni Muldoon, Ronnie Knight and Garry Leigh.
Should such characters make the cut for generating publicity for the area, or does the negative image cancel it out?
What do you think? The Olive Press needs you to send us your nominations – living or dead – to be able to compile the definitive list.
Please email [email protected] or enter your suggestions in the comment form below.
If it were a collective my vote would go to all those who fought in the International Brigade for the Repulicans in the Civil War particular attention to be paid to Jack Jones well known British Trade Unionist, Bill Aalto a gay working class American-Finnish man from the Bronx whow was with the Abraham Lincoln Brigade and all those on the famous ‘Red’ poster later used by the Nazis to hunt them down.Worth a mention is also Oliver Law one of the first black men to fight and lead the military command of one of the first non-segregated units in combat, who was killed in 37 at the battle of Brunete.
Sure Jon, Orson Welles did indeed end up just outside of Ronda at the farm of Antonio Ordoñez, El Recreo.
However, he wasnt buried there but rather his ashes were deposited in a well.
To quote one C.Lennie:
‘For many years Welles was a dedicated admirer and follower of the renowned Spanish matador Antonio Ordóñez and asked that his ashes when he died be interred on the peaceful Ordóñez family farm, El Recreo, located in the spectacular Rondan countryside. Historically the territory of bullfighters, bandits, guerrillas and smugglers, this rocky region was doubtless seen by Welles as more akin to his buccaneering spirit than some genteel churchyard.’
How about:-
Henry Higgins, British matador de toros
and
James Michener, American author of The Drifters and resident of Torremolinos.
Expats who PROMOTED MALAGA:
John Lennon – No
Joan Hunt – No
Maurice Boland – No
Melanie Griffin – No
Alfonso Hohenlohe – Yes
Rudi Von Schoenberg – Yes
Maria Luisa of Prussia – Yes
Antonio Bandaras – Yes
Gerald Brenan – Yes
Orson Welles – Yes
Ernest Hemingway – Yes (for ALL of Spain)
Jose Banus – Yes
(Group) All Volunteers that Fought in Red Brigade – Yes
(Group) All Criminals, Fraudsters, Indicted Politicians – No
…
Maybe we do NOT have 100 REALLY GOOD ONES who promoted Malaga, rather than themselves or vested interests!
Red Brigade?
john smith as in john smiths bitter for allowing the wonderful brew to be sold down here!!!!! the spanish beers dont agree with me and this suggestion is as good as some of the others mentioned by sick people.
According to Wiki, about 2000 Brits and 2,800 Americans were on the Republican side (‘Foreign involvement in the Spanish Civil War’) while a smaller number was active on the Nationalist side, including 750 Irish, some Brits and French.
Orson Wells was always keen on Spain. He starred in one (rather bad) film in Mojácar (Treasure Island) and my Dad lent him our old Renault 4 while he was filming here.
In fact – there are many famous people who passed through Andalucía: Joe Strummer, the Pogues (their song ‘Fiesta’ is about Almería), Clint Eastwood, Henry Fonda, Lee van Cleef. Maybe Sergio Leone for bringing the industry in. Sean Connery lived and Dolph Lundgren lives in Marbella. Mrs Obama and that nice Mr Clinton both passed through Granada…
