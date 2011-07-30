Should Beatle make the Olive Press Expat 100?

AS the debate over who should make the Olive Press’ definitive Expat 100 hots up, we’ve been inundated with suggestions ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous.

Hundreds of readers have bombarded our office and website with suggestions, including the colourful trio of John Lennon, Melanie Griffith and Orson Welles.

Few know that Lennon spent many months living in Almeria, where he wrote hit Strawberry Fields Forever, while actress Griffith has done much to promote Malaga city, and writer Orson Welles spent long periods of time in Ronda and is indeed buried there.

Other interesting nominations include revolutionary Robert Boyd, founder of book publisher Santana Ken Brown and American torero John Fulton.

Writer Guy Hunter Watts – himself nominated – recommended the trio of Bizet, Merimee and Borrows.

He said: “You have to have Bizet for his opera Carmen, Prosper Merimee for the book that inspired it and George Borrows for inspiring Merimee.”

More obvious names, such as Cudeca boss Joan Hunt OBE and leading writer Gerald Brenan, have also been pitched.

Then there are the more controversial figures who have divided opinion, such as DJ Maurice Boland, as well as a number of well known criminals and fraudsters including Toni Muldoon, Ronnie Knight and Garry Leigh.

Should such characters make the cut for generating publicity for the area, or does the negative image cancel it out?

What do you think? The Olive Press needs you to send us your nominations – living or dead – to be able to compile the definitive list.

