Dog food panic spreads around Spain

DOZENS of pet owners from across Andalucia, Murcia and Alicante have come forward to reveal their dogs have suffered kidney failure after eating Mercadona’s Compy dog food.

Despite claims from the supermarket that the problem is limited to the north of Almeria, dog owners along the Costa del Sol have contacted the Olive Press to say it is widespread.

“I’m afraid this is not just Costa Almeria. We live on the Costa del Sol and the issue is here as well,” confirmed Nicola Lambert.

“My own dog was victim to kidney failure and at just one year old our baby boy had to be put to sleep only five weeks ago,” she explained.

Meanwhile Samantha Dean from La Cala de Finestrat, on the Costa Blanca added: “It makes me sick to my stomach what has happened to the other dogs I have read about and I feel guilty for effectively making my dog ill, especially as he was eating the food for about a month.

“It seems all areas are affected as I am in the Costa Blanca just south of Benidorm.”

The issue came to light last week, when dog owners launched an awareness campaign after several pets had to be put down after suffering kidney failure allegedly linked to two types of Mercadona’s own brand Compy pet food.

Following complaints from six customers, the supermarket removed the food from the shelves ‘as a precaution’ around the Almeria area.

The products are now being analysed by its technicians to see if there is a connection between the food and dogs suffering kidney failure.

John Beachcomber, who runs the Beachcomber bar in Mojacar with his son, launched a Facebook page to warn owners after his friend’s beloved Labrador-cross Goldie had to be put on a drip five hours a day.

He insisted his pet, along with many others, had been eating the supermarket’s own brand food Compy, from his local Mercadona.

He told the Olive Press: “My friend told me about Goldie who is quite poorly at the moment and had to be on a trip after suffering kidney failure.

“They noticed after she was drinking excessive amounts of water and peeing a lot.

“In addition a Turre vet has confirmed they are dealing with four dogs, all with kidney problems and my own vet is also dealing with other dogs having the same problems.

“The common factor is they all have the same make of dog food in their diet.”

The dog food – which comes in chunks of beef or as ‘a pate’ – recently switched from tins to cartons.

“Some owners like me have seen the problem since the food changed from being in a tin to a carton,” added Beachcomber.

“I don’t want to be scaremongering but what worries me is that if it is not the food but the carton that is to blame them what else is the carton used for. We need answers.”

Meanwhile Mercadona spokesman Jorge Romero was keen to stress the problem was not widespread across Andalucia.

“The problem seems to be linked to the products in the new packets which were only available in Almeria.

“It is not possible that the problem is occurring in Malaga province as this product has never been sold there.”

He added: “At this stage we have only removed the product as a precaution and we are waiting for the results of the analysis. We do not know with any certainty if the food is to blame.

“We will let you know as soon as we have any more news.”

He also added that a helpline had been set up in English and Spanish for anyone worried on 900500103.

