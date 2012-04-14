You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “UFO claims surround military jet mystery on the Costa del Sol”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “UFO claims surround military jet mystery on the Costa del Sol”.
I also experienced something similar in the early hours of this morning, I’m in Marbella and was woken this morning at 6.30am by a loud low rumbling sound in the sky as if something very big and slow was passing overhead. The sound seemed to come from immediately overhead but very close to the roof of my house. It seemed to take about 10 mins to completely pass over my house and then another 5 to disappear into the distance. It was like something from out of a sci-fi movie actually – the low rumbling sound completely filled my ears and, strangely, it wasn’t until it had completely disappeared that my brain kicked in to the fact that something unusual had happened. It was like I couldn’t even go to the window to check what it was, let alone go and check on the roof. If you’d said it was an enormous spaceship moving incredibly slowly over my rooftop I would believe you… that’s just what it sounded like…!
Jean: How come you know what an enormous spaceship sounds or acts like? Have you heard and seen lots of them?
2 weeks ago sitting on the beach at the marriot hotel there were severval objects travelling in the sky at phernomanal speeds I notice a couple with binocolars following this activity in the sky, this was early afternoon , and the speed compared to a normel aircraft travelling through the sky was beyond belief at the time I really thought missiles had been fired but being on holiday and having a few beers let the incident pass me by
what happen in the costal del sol also happen in bath where i live around 6pm ish on thursday 5th april 2012. Two fighter gets were flying at sonic speed to a helicopter flying over bath which was sending a distress signal and the other fighter jet seemed to be chasing what looked like a long white object high in the sky whilst the outer escorted the helicopter away. I think the government are covering up something very odd here to stop wide speed panic.
I also hear that strong humming sound around 6am near Marbella, it wake me up, it was loud and didn’t pass fast, it took some time to disappear… At first I thought it was a big truck passing very near but sound was louder and lasted for few minutes.
I used to live near a base, I know how helicopters and jets sounds like. But this was very strange, loud and slow passing sound.
stefanjo:Jean: How come you know what an enormous spaceship sounds or acts like? Have you heard and seen lots of them?”— Brilliant. The eye witnesses also know what this UFO’s “TOP SPEED” is.
Seriously though, how many people have seen a SR-71, or an F-117. Or for that matter a B-2 or a YB-47. Most UFO sightings are simply these aircraft, reported by people who have not identified them correctly. Since they are all military aircraft no one will discuss what they were doing and – Bingo – we have a “mystery”. There is an emormous US Air base at Rota, in case people do not know. About 5 minutes flying time for some of these things.
Jean: I believe you were ‘examined’ and your memory all but wiped, or you were dreaming.
Tee hee, very amusing comment, Stefanjo – thank you for that! I think we do need a touch of levity in these situations. Have a lovely day!
Sorry to rain on your parade, people, but I feel that this disturbance was very much of this world! I definitely wasn’t even close to blaming it on UFOs – but it would be great if someone could actually do the decent thing and come out and tell us what was going on. Somebody, somewhere must have the answers.
Paellataffy. If it was military, they won’t. What I love is that the Olive Press simply report that they were told that Gibraltar airspace was “closed”. And that is it. No investigative reporting; no further comment; no further questions ? They all simply go home at 9 o’clock and turn off the lights and the radar ? And come back at 8 and turn it all back on again ??? Come off it ! Gib is a Military airfield, which grudgingly allows some civil aircraft to use it. The fact is they WON’T tell you, not that they don’t know.
Reminds me of an incident I experienced while youth hosteling up in Scotland in the mid-60s. The night sky was incredibly clear and we saw a bright object very high up flying east at an immense speed, then slowing down dramatically, then speeding up unbelievably and abruptly performing an almost-perfect 90 degree alteration in course at incredible speed! Back in Edinburgh a few days later, I saw a news item in the papers saying that an interceptor had been sent up to investigate an unidentified flying object that night but giving no more details!
It was most prob just a weather ballon.
how very roswellian of you ……
It was confirmed from Ministerio de Interior Eurofighter jets departed from Sevilla base to intercept an unidentified aircraft flying low without lights coming from North Africa. Possibly smuggling narcotics.
Actually Alex it has not been confirmed at all…that was a reader taking a line from the resident newspaper that had quoted a line in a little known website El Sol which had actually used – and credited – our articles!
And the spanish website said jets had been looking for a craft, which they did not find…
Neither the minister of the interior or Air force or police have commented officially on the incident.
It is all a very interesting subject which is very easy to scoff at and dismiss as fantasy or consumption of too much vino however some of us have been observing these objects for some time here on he costa del sol. As an ex-military aircraft mechanic I am aware of the capabilities of modern day military avaviation. These machines display highly advanced capabilities and come in several designs. Who is operating them should be of interest to us all. I am thankful that others around me have witnessed these shared events. I am not sure about this recent stir as I did not see it but I suspect so. keep watching the skies as there is some highly advanced engineering being operated by someone.
http://www.sott.net/articles/show/243967-Supersonic-Saucer-UFO-Spotted-over-New-York-New-Jersey-Video
Guess it was superman taking a wrong turn.
I heard something simmilar on friday 13th to sat. 20th.. It was around 01.30 or so and the sound of a military jet woke me up.
Not a time to make a training flight, I’d say……
Look if anyone belives threres no orther excistance out there, you are as brain washed as most americans whom believe wwf wrestling is real ? ? ? Think about it
This are Spanish Eurofighter typhoons deployed from near by Moron air base in a coordinated anti-drug operation with Guardia Civil.
The operation is due to carry on so you might see more night flights. Its been confirmed now by Policia Nacional and MD.
Fer: that’s right, go and spoil it for the little green men freaks. After all, if the policia and M.D. say they are night flights, then that’s what they are.
I saw a UFO back in 2007.
I heard the sound of a jet fighter flying high.
I looked up to see if I could spot it, what I saw was 2 jet fighters flying side by side going very fast, they must of been close to the speed of sound, both leaving contrails behind them, but in between and a bit in front was an other craft, what looked a bit bigger than the jet fighters and looked flat, it was egg shaped and had no contrail.
Just had a typhoon jet rumbling around north Blackpool Lancashire at 10pm 16/04/13. I’d just observed a slow moving but very high white light travelling south to north over the Irish sea. I thought it was a satellite but then it suddenly dissapeared. Very strange coincidence.
PM I agree, many sightings are misidentified aircraft, it can be explained, but 5% are not. In the mid 1970s as a child me and my family had a UFO experience in Europa Point, Gibraltar. We all saw and others somthing which was clearly not known or worldly known then or today for that matter, a shiny silver disc, hovering over the waters of the straits, and suddenly shot up into the abyss in seconds. This 5% is what pushes me forward to find out, why our governments and big media cover up or ridicule this world wide phenomena.
San Pedro 19.15pm today 19th. november 2016 talking to neighbour – both male middle aged season businessmen. In the distance the hills of Nueva Andalucia Marbella and the Corniche complex. Suddenly slow moving light yellow/whitish lights which appeared at first to be flares, unblinking in appearance and large by flare or firework comparison rose in the dark sky above the hills. The first three appeared to be following each other in formation with gaps in between that did not alter in size. Then some more came in from the left and all of them kept the pattern at the same speed travelling to my right as I looked up. I counted 12 at one time and reminded me of some sort of UFO invasion out of science fiction. They did not fuse off like flares but as they moved to the right they started to switch off in order of arrival. At one point we had 12 or more bright lights ,with no halo, within an area of various kilometres forming a cluster with wide spaces between the objects which I had never seen in my life. We both concluded that it was not helicopters or if they were in formation, that they were mysteriously swept under low clouds to account for the switching off, except that the ones on the left and latecomers also switched off in the end before they reached the point where the others had done it. I rang the national police and informed them.
I don’t agree
https://truththeory.com/2013/03/20/top-10-mysteries-surrounding-world-war-ii/