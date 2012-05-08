You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Don’t make us homeless in Almeria!”.
Not sure who you refer to as making things up. I was there 1 month ago and still people running the site but it was a mess with a lot of abandoned mobile homes and touring caravans left to rot. Some people trying to maintain their plot and van and keep up a brave face but otherwise a bit of a mess really
so its not shut just you moaners making stuf up again
actually I went in may theres not many left on the site
my frieind left 2 years ago she told me that she went to see her solicitor in t he north east
and as a result was told PURCHASE OF HER MOBILE HOME WAS COUCTED IN ENGLANDo an Englishperson and an English address were the contract was fron and paid into a English bank so is covered by ENGLIH law and can be pusued in the English courts county court or higher for a full refund since the site has no residency permit or full legal status like buying englsih house with no deeds une esell without goods not as described or fit for purpose possible fraud
she has had full refund dave church I barkinup the wrong tree it has nothing to do with spain Spanish town hall os fields etctec NOW IVE TOLD YOU you see
Very Interesting Booby Carr
LETS HAVE SOME contact telephone info for Spanish solicitor denuncia and anyone who has updates then
looks llike dave church has gone to the usa no sign of him anymore bye bye pied piper
Actually Dave is still living in Turre….seen him last week. But interesting about the pursuing thro English court will pass info to friends who have been trying legally to get recompense for 4 years. Thanks
if you were to sell your caravan or mobile home to people from the uk they would consider it an investment to be sold at a profit or rented out or left to family if the site has no legal resident permits or legal licence for a caravan residents park they could then discover this and sue you in the English courts for mis selling mis representation even years later you might have to give them a full refund plus costs
cannot resell them either its trade description act no legal status could have to refund the buyer
Has the pool bar shut no sign of Kevin anymore
of course hes there doing a good job but heard legal case is looming in court soon