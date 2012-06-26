You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Expats still waiting for dream home in Morocco after five years of broken promises”.
I too unfortunately, lost money with compass. I have almost given up trying to get any of it back! Firstly, their websites should be removed from advertising these non existent properties.
Maybe, we can all get a petition to the king of morocco and express our angry as to why he continues to ignore this scam, and the fact could be he was paid a handsome amount from compass for the agreement of this development!
It is also not good for Morocco’s economy, I somehow, feel they are all laughing and had no intentions of opening up their country too anyone!!
It goes back to the saying “if its too good to be true”, we all now the rest!
I know Cabo Negro well, and such a project there looks fishy. I wonder how careful your investors are, with whom were they dealing? Compass Properties is a U.S. company in Wisconsin, and as far as I know they have no activity here, so these guys who sold dreams are certainly crooks, I tried to find out something about them, they have an address in Tangier, an apartment, they use the name “Compass Properties” and they say their head office is in Barbados, I checked, it’s fiction!
Hi I too have been involved with Compass and we need to go to a solicitor together with others I have spoken to Snyder and he is owed money also. You need to make sure you register your property with the government through a solicitor so that when they go to sell them on they have to pay us first. If you contact me I will give you the name of the solicitor I am about to use.
Hi Doreen
Thanks for the update. Would you mind sending me the details..?
Best wishes
Damian
Hi Doreen I too was scammed into this moroccon development concerning compass & playa vista . We invested 10 yrs ago , we need good solicitor to get our deposit back !
Doreen would you be kind to send me details also of the solicitor you are to use , perhaps if this law firm gets in touch with all the investors they can make the difference . To be honest I would be happy to get 90% of my money back at present
Kind regards
Mr D Mistry
Sorry to see so many trusting people have fallen for yet another property scam and have made payments for unfinished properties. Would I make final payments, I doubt it since I’d be very nervous about buying any property now in North Africa due to the spread of Isis? So, all those who invested should somehow seek redress and repayment of funds rather than make final payments IMO.
I have also been caught up in this debacle and would welcome the name of a trusted solicitor to take the matter further
I to have been involved in this fraud with Compass properties and also paradise golf & beach resort i paid 5 deposits 9 yrs ago and still no developments by the developer Atlantic beach paradise resort S.A.R.L AND ALSO WOULD WELCOME NAME OF A TRUSTED SOLICITOR TKS
There has been press re paradise golf and beach resort.
The developer has been in prison since Feb 2016
There also appears to be a group supporting the developer …
There are a number of investors who have a core team