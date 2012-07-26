Desperate Spanish mother-of-five offers to sell kidney

EXCLUSIVE by Rund Abdelfatah

A DESPERATE mother-of-five has approached the Olive Press for advice on how to sell her kidney to save her starving family.

At just 37 years old, Lidia Garcia Perez is prepared to undergo a life-threatening operation to remove her kidney and part of her liver and auction them off to the highest bidder.

“‘I’ve tried everything to support my family but nothing works,” she told the Olive Press.

“I can’t go on like this with my kids unable to find something to eat every night,” added Perez who has tried her hand at numerous jobs, including waitressing, cooking and housecleaning.

“I just hope there might be someone out there prepared to pay for my organs. And I am prepared to go to another country to have the operation, if needs be.”

Perez, who lives in Madrid with her boyfriend who is also unemployed and her five children, approached the paper after spotting our website online.

The family of seven is currently living on just €450 a month and Perez feels that only drastic measures will rescue them from intense poverty.

“I don’t have any other choice. It’s clearer than water for me that this is what I should do.”

Sadly, Perez is just one of the many people throughout Spain struggling to subsist amid the increasingly grave economic crisis.

And as the situation worsens, more people are resorting to desperate measures to make a profit and keep their loved ones alive.

While kidneys sell on the black market for around €100,000 it is currently illegal to sell your organs in any part of Europe, and most of the world.

Until recently, Turkey was the main European hub for organ trafficking – now it is believed to be Russia.

Iran is the only country in the world where organ sales are legal and where a kidney can cost as little as €6,000.