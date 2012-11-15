You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Hidden horrors of Spanish car hire firms”.
I rented a car through do you spain on several occasions but you know how good a company are when something goes wrong. they put me in touch with choice rent a car Ibiza. so far they have done nothing to help get my £700 insurance deposit returned and I have to get my card company to get my money back. they seem a good option when you take out the rental but after 6 weeks of returning the car and not getting the deposit back it has cost me over £1000 to rent a car for 10 days. not a good option, not as cheap as it seemed, no support to get my money back and they are still advertising this company to other customers
they also do the petrol scam charging £90 for a tank of fuel and although you ask for a type of car give you a battered something else that they say is “better”
I will never rent a car through do you spain again as their support is zero or use Choice rent a car.
I have been trying to call them using their 971192478 phone number which is never answered (not sure if this is they block UK calls or just don’t answer when they see the number displayed
we recently rented a car in ibiza with Recordgo. It was a horrible experience from the beggining. I contracted online a car with full insurance and when we arrive to pick up the car they wanted us to pay for another insurance bcs they said the one we booked online is not valid for us. After many arguments and time wasted wr managef to cancel the reservation and book through other website w no insurance…but many people were not this lucky.
We gave back the car with full tank and still they charged us 6€. Also the car we got was full of scrachtes and dirty.
Horrible company anf horrible customer service. We will never book anything w them
I am facing a serious problem with Recordgo. I hired a car in Malaga. I was charged €24 admin fee, €40 late pick up fee and €48 fuel charge inspite of paying for car hire. They blocked €1200 on my card towards insurance. I returned the car without any damage and when I returned the key to their office I was told everything is ok and my card will be unblocked and I will receive a refund for remaining fuel in the car. The guy didn’t come to check the car and dint give me a closing report. On my return to UK I have realised they have charged €1200 on my card without my consent and without informing me. When I called them they said the amount was charged due to damages and I will get an email regarding the same. I have raised the matter as a dispute with my bank as this is a fraud. Kindly advice me the way to get my money back.
If your bank cannot recover your money, you may be advised Prakash, to wipe your mouth and walk away. These people will drive you crazy, they have no shame. Their raison d’etre is to make money in any way they can and, you, as a customer, can go to hell as far as they are concerned.
Read some of the previous posts on here, you will realise the swamp you are in.
As everyone knows, there are a miriad of DISASTER car hire companies in Spain ..
However there IS one I can definitely recommend .. MALAGACAR (of course in Malaga).
I have rented there several times and found it 100% ok and in reviews by others my experience is pretty normal. Good cars, good price, no rip-offs, no large amounts blocked off your card (€100 security that you always get back) and quick service.
I’ve had just once a minor niggle when they hadn’t emptied the ashtray but we got another car immediately because I didn’t like a smokers car anyway.
Who the hell smokes in a car; what a disgusting habit.