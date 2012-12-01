You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Search for dangerous Brit sex offender after attempted abduction in Velez-Malaga”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Search for dangerous Brit sex offender after attempted abduction in Velez-Malaga”.
Disgusting excuse for a human being. They should just be put to sleep like an old dog as they don’t even deserve to have a bed to sleep in and a meal to eat. They do a bit of time and are put on the register but it doesn’t stop them ruining another family’s life, it needs to change drastically, they do this type of thing once and they should be finished.
Thank god the girl escaped. Have you noticed it allways seems to be a british pedophile?
I second what Danny Haszard said above. Anybody who googles Candace Conti court case will see that this is just the tip of the iceberg.
Below is just one of the examples of people who are working to expose the crime of child sexual abuse in the organisation of Jehovah’s Witnesses:
On 12 November 2012, Prime Minister Julia Gillard announced that she will be recommending to the Governor-General the establishment of a Royal Commission into institutional responses to child sexual abuse in Australia. Following this government requested the input of stakeholder organisations in making recommendations for the ‘Terms of Reference’ for the Child Abuse Royal Commission. JW Survivors was one of those organisations who made a submission.
Danny,
you may have noticed that the Catholic church has more than a few paedaphiles and that the US Catholic church is virtually bankrupt from payouts to victims.
Also lets’ not forget the contempt that Irish bishops have for the many, many victims of Catholic priests in that country.
A question for the first 3 posters to this thread – how many of you are Catholics – trying to turn attention away from the Catholic church.
Diane o brien – you must have missed all the Spanish and Irish paedaphiles that have been caught – you forgot to mention them – why?
I’m sure there are plenty of paedaphiles within the Jehovahs Witnesses as there are unfortunately across the whole of society – let’s not forget that the Nazi Pope did his best for over 15 years to hide and suppress everything to do with his churche’s priests when he was head of the Inquisition/Office of Reconstruction.
And lets add firstly, the public school shower at the BBC who did the same thing over 4 decades and secondly the police all over the UK who aided and abetted these paedaphiles – Jimmy Savile/Fat slob Cyril Smith and the childrens’ homes in Wales/Scotland and Northern Ireland by bullying and treating those poor abused children as less than nothing.
Apostates have NOTHING to offer except negativity; they never say anyting positive.
Contradiction is not ‘persecution’
The critical examination and exposing of harmful Jehovah’s Witnesses practices is not bashing or hateful.
It’s the Watchtower Society that is apostate to the true Gospel.
The Watchtower compels their Jehovah’s Witnesses followers to go door to door with a blasphemous (Gal 1:8) Gospel that Jesus had his second coming “invisibly” October 1914.
Please reread my first post on the infamous pedophilia TWO WITNESS rule of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
–
Danny Haszard
A pedophile is just a pervert regardless of which religious group covers up for them.
They should forfeit all human rights and be treated like the savages they are.
Lethal injection is the best way to stop them re-offending.
How did this pervert get out of the UK? Why was he not stopped at passport control?
I have had conversations with this pervert, and although maybe a little strange, it was the last thing you would expect, he seemed an OK sort of bloke. I guess thats the face of deception that helped him blend into the local community.
Robert Edward Bill is a very clever, dangerous man.
He was NEVER a senior Jehovahs Witness.
I know this because i am his son, and i personally confronted him when i found evidence that the claims against him might be true.
He is a crafty and manipulative liar, and i hope they catch him and put him away indefinately.
The entire family is disgusted with his actions and some have changed their names, with others on the way, so as not to be associated with him.
As for Danny Haszard, i dont know where you get your facts, but you are wrong. Jehovahs Witnesses absolutely condemn the actions of paedophiles, and certainly have NEVER paid anyone off.
Either you are an angry former witness yourself, or more likely, an idiot who believes everything he hears from other conveniently annonomous internet users, who say whatever they like without backing it up!
Also, this 2 witnesses required rule is nonesense.
ANY claims of a serious nature against someone are treated very seriously and certainly not covered up.
The safety of the congregation as a whole is paramount, as was demonstrated when Robert Bill was disfellowshipped. Niether could he simply go to another congregation and join it. Strict watch was kept on him to prevent this also, as was demonstrated when he tried to do this in spain.
Both the police, and the witnesses have kept an eye on him to prevent this.
That is a load of rubbish.
This man was disfellowshiped and no Jehovahs witness have anything to do with him. All his family have cast him out too.
The elders have assisted the police in any way they can to capture him.
The MAN is the monster, NOT the witnesses.
Witnesses do not condone this disgusting behaviour and certainly don’t cover it up.
You should get your facts straight.
The issue is NOT whether or not pedophiles are everywhere, unfortunately they are. The Watchtower of Jehovah’s Witnesses are not immune.
The issue IS with the policy set in place by the Watchtower of Jehovah’s Witnesses that protects the pedophiles. That keeps victims in harms way. The WT too, has shelled out millions in hush money. It’s their thinking they are above the law, just as the Catholic Church and others who protect pedophiles. The fact that as it turns out, the WT is no different than any of rest as far as sacrificing it’s members to protect it’s image. It’s all catching up with them.
Organizations INCLUDING the WT are being investigated for those criminal acts in Australia for instance. The UK is investigating their charitable (tax free) status. They are losing in court in the States. It’s all catching up to them, it’s all coming out, and it’s only going to get worse for the WT.
@ Stephen Bill.
I feel for you, having a Father like that.
But on the other hand, Jehovah’s Witnesses DO have a paedophile problem – that is a fact.
Why do you think Bill Bowen has campaigned for years regarding the ‘two witness’ rule?
Shepherd The Flock of God – the Elders handbook, published in 2010 by the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, states quite clearly at page 72, paragraph 39; “if the accused continues to deny the accusation of a single witness, and the wrongdoing is not established, the Elders are to leave matters in Jehovah’s hands.”
@ Richard Barron
Don’t you think their is a HUGE difference between a system set-up to prevent people from being falsely accused and requiring 2 witnesses to be sure, and what Danny Haszard is saying about a huge paedophile cover up organisation?
Its a load of rubbish.
Paedophiles slip under the radar everywhere!
Their teaching in schools, hospitals, in all religions and all walks of life. Jehovahs witnesses DO NOT hide them. On the contrary, they take the matter very seriously. 2 witnesses provides proof of an persons guilt. If their aren’t 2 then it would be one persons word against another. Even in a court of law, it would be a difficult decision for a jury and judge to reach.
Robert Bills first trial had a hung jury because they couldn’t reach an agreement if they thought he was guilty or not.
He continue to claim he was innocent afterwards.
However, despite this, the elders of the congregation kept a close eye on him and set up rules to ensure he was never alone with a child while attending the meetings, never allowed to the bathroom without an escort, made to sit separately from family’s and was monitored at all times.
The family also monitored him closely at home even though they thought he was innocent. This close monitoring eventually lead to his being discovered and re-arrested.
Upon the discovery, the family and the elders went to the police and both the elders, the family and other witnesses have nothing to do with him any more.
When he moved to Spain, the elders in that congregation were immediately informed of who he was and what he’d done so they could protect their congregation.
Those are the facts!
You should side track from the main issue which is, this MAN is dangerous and needs to be caught.
@ Robert Cooter
I can tell from your post that you are a Jehovah’s Witness, possibly close to this case, so there isn’t a lot I can say to convince you otherwise.
I could encourage you to look at Bill Bowen’s website; but you are not allowed to go there.
I could tell you to Google ‘Candice Conti’ but I am sure that you are not allowed to do that either.
You are correct on one thing; paedophilia is a worldwide problem – no-one here is naive or stupid enough to assume otherwise.
The difference here, and I say this in the best possible way; haven’t the Jehovah’s Witnesses (and I know, I was one for 20+ years) berated the Catholic Church for its failings on child abuse repeatedly through its publications?
The ‘two witness’ rule is one thing, provided the Elders are willing to allow the Police to conduct a proper investigation into an allegation, but it is another when the Elders are obstructive to the secular authorities when it is down to ‘one witness’ or a secret confession.
The fact that Robert Bill was even allowed to be at meetings with children is ridiculous in itself. Elders are not trained to deal with paedophiles, so how could they guarantee these youngsters safety?
I thought it was all about keeping the congregation clean, or does that not apply in this case?
What pedophile abuses a child with 2 witness watching? no pedophile would ever be caught with this criteria for proving guilt.
Its horrendous.
There is extensive specialized training required for all professionals dealing with pedophiles, training that is constantly updated and in keeping with current child protection laws.
Elders and the legal department of the Jehovahs witness do do receive such training and are therefore unqualified.
The WTS say they are the only organization preaching the good news of Gods Kingdom? maybe they are with thier army of paedophiles, still what would one expect after lying about their membership of the United Nations all those years
Many printers offer services for color changes and manipulation of elements. They usually charge additional fee for these changes and manipulations. It costs less for asking changes immediately after taking the photo shot than asking for changes later on.
Movie Art Canvas Print