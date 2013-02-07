You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Are you ready for the ‘Big TV Switch Off’ in Spain?”.
Thanks.
Im looking for more of an integrated solution, remote control, set top box and access to a stream
After much piddling about and gnashing of teeth I ended up buying Apple TV. I subscribe to Overplay DNS (after trying many), get BBC TV through my iPad and mirror it to my telly via Apple TV. The picture is more than acceptable. I also subscribe to their VPN service as a backup in case the DNS doesn’t work (as sometimes happens). VPN also means I can listen to UK radio and TMS especially in my car.
I also have Sky+ so use their catchup service to download programmes I want to watch in HD and watch them at a later date. Many DNS services don’t work with Sky + but Overplay works with everything. I’ve found Apple TV much easier to manage and more attractive than Raspberry Pi and XBMC which is clunky and often crashes.
Hope this helps.
Thanks Mike.
I wonder if anyone is using one of these – mag250
Requires a stream URL for source of IPTV.
I use a Mag 250 in Portugal and UK TV channels are streamed from Amsterdam by a reliable company which charges 12.50 Euros per month. BBC 1 & 2 and ITV 1 are in HD and the remainder are in SD. My download speed is 5.15 Mbps and reception is great. Best of all, you get an EPG and remote control, similar to a Freesat setup, not to mention 7 day catch up. Our iPad is free for other tasks.
You can find a similar service in Spain. Don’t mess around with anything else; life’s too short.
To Bill Bullock.
I am on the Algarve like you. You say don’t mess around with anything else…..I HAVE to mess around with loads of boxes as I have to have subtitles and the Mag-250 doesn’t carry them. They have been saying for 9 months that “subtitles are coming soon”…but they never seem to arrive.
IPTVforYou have a box and a branch office in the Algarve. But the box, a Telergy, costs 200eu and then the subscriptions are on top.
The box I was hoping for, the Ex-Pat tv box (99eu) said they hoped to have subtitles by April this year. They still haven’t got them.
This is proving a nightmare for me and unless I can find a cheaper box with subs for BBC1,& 2 ITV1, C4, C5, then I shall have to bite the bullet and buy the 200eu box.
Hi Bill, thanks for that.
What’s the name of the company you get the feed from?
Does anyone know of an IPTV box that carrid subtitles on the popular BBC and ITV channels, apart from the Telergy box (which costs 200eu)??
Anyhelp would by greatly appreciated as I HAVE to use subtitles on tv….
Heartfelt thanks for any help
Does iPlayer support subtitles? I’d say so, but then you’d have to use a tablet like me……
@Mike.
Thank you but I did not ask if iPlayer supported subtitles.I was referring to straight, ordinary Tv.
I am not interested at all in iPlayer, just live tv programmes.
I am looking for an IPTV box (not the 200eu Telergy) but a cheaper one which I can connect to the tv via the router.
Hopefully, someone will know of a unit???
For Adrian:
I use MarcElectronica in Portimão.
I have bought and IPTV Telergy 601 box including subtitles.
I am well pleased with the box as it does everything I need. It was 119eu as they are on a special offer.
The only disappointment with my box is that it doesn’t include ITV Encore (also known as Now TV}
Other than that omission I am well satisfied. It was the only box I could find that included subtitles on all the popular UK channels- an absolute must for me.
What is it with this thread? UK TV is still available by satellite.
Any chance the editors can remove this article and associated comments, it’s getting silly by the time people finish commenting or trying to sell boxes they will have put another satellite up and we will be getting UK TV the old way.
@Fred
As far as i am aware UK tv is not available in southern portugal (and probably del sol as well) by dish.
@Peter – which article does he want removing? Maybe he is referring to his own ?
it is available in southern Spain John K, but it is slightly illegal, and of course you are picking up an encrypted signal, and the encryption codes change from time to time. As I understand it, your satellite dish is aimed at the “new Satellite’s” backup satellite, still carrying all the old channels on the pan european beam. Quality not as good, but I am assured it is perfectly watchable.
That’s very interesting, Paul. but how often are the encriptions changed ?
Hi John K does the telergy box come with an IPTV provider? Where are you getting the video feed from?
and thank you Bill Bullock – didnt see your post before !
@John K, surprised you didn’t know about the satellite solution I mentioned, as it’s common knowledge. My codes have changed twice, a guy does them for 10 euros but you can also do them yourself too. IPTV sucks btw, the networks in Spain are dreadful.
I have really no idea John, but I am told about 3 times a year, and whoever instals, changes the encryptions when they are known.
Fred, why don’t you mention the specific ‘satellite solution’ then, instead of keeping coming on this thread with another of your pompous comments.
…then we can call you ‘Helpful Fred’ instead of Tedious Fred.
the “specific satellite solution” I suspect is a system as i have described it. A dish is aimed at the backup Intel satellite (still on pan European beam) and picks up those signals transmitted to a receiver. The encrypted signal is decoded and hey presto a perfectly watchable channel until all goes pear shaped when encryption codes change. I am told the supplier normally recodes your receiver within a day or three. A charge per channel is normally made as a one off cost which includes encryption changes. This is a I understand it. I do not know any suppliers of this system but they are out there. It is NOT a rebroadcast system using line of sight transmitter masts. Hope this is of some help.
@Derek, I already mentioned it numerous times, you just can’t read properly. Every expat newspaper advertises UK TV satellite solutions, you are so out of touch with anything to do with Spain it’s amazing you actually live here (assuming you do lol).
@Paul
Paul is right the Biss Codes are normally sorted in 2 or 3 Days by the Receiver Suppliers I have a number of clients I just send them a RAR file which they Unzip plug their stick in the Back of the Receiver then off they go again you only need a small dish for 27.5 west but the program content is small BBC1 England Ireland Scotland & Wales BBC 1 HD BBC 2 3 and 4 although 3 Going BBC News BBC Red Button Parliament cbbc CBeebies ITV1 Channel 4 ITV. Most of the other channels CBS True movies etc you should on the old dish hope this helps. You coulkd go for a PROPER IPTV NOT XMBC it is not reliable.
Pete Molloy
@Adrian
The Mag250 I use is great as long as you have 3 or more Meg as it uses about 1.5 Meg to run the Mag250 I have also has OTE Arena and Astro Sports although they come in a foreign language if you are a sports fan it does not matter you get more choice on sat afternoon. Plus you get all the normal UK channels plus S– B- Set–ta etc and loads of Movies.
Pete
The IPTV Telergy 601 that I bought (mainly foIr the subtitles) needs 2 meg download according to the blurb.
I have doe several speed tests in the evening and I consistently get 5.8meg. I live on the Algarve, so maybe the speeds are better here?
I am with PT – whether this is the best one to be with, I don’t know. Maybe somebody has an alternative suggestion?
John
@Pete who are you getting the IPTV feed from? Ho much is it costing?
@Adrian
I get it from a company in San Pedro Del Pinatar it is 299€ for first year including IPTV Receiver then 180€ a year I had tried loads of different way’s of getting telly and suppliers this is the most stable and reliable.
Pete
@adrian
Sorry mate the newspaper will take out telephone or names of companies so I do not how I can help you. I do understand why they do this but it does help people trying to find an easy solution to tv without having to have a 3 metre plus dish.
Pete
@Pete, my dish is 1.2m (same dish, realigned) and works fine. You don’t need a 3 metre+ dish.
@Fred
Hi Fred
I am talking about the Costa Del Sol area’s I have been installing Dishes for nearly 13 years, once you get past La-Manga in Murcia you start to need 1.5 Prime Focus 1.4 Offsets do not work they break up regular then when you get down to Almeria/Sax you are 1.8/1.9 then even 10kms further on you hit the 2.3 mark and so on. That is why I mentioned 3 metre Dishes.
I just didn’t say where mate. Where are you on a 1.2 they don’t work up here on Costa Blanca in the Torrevieja area but can just make if you move up the coast north to Santa Pola they are ok.
Pete
@Pete, I am only talking about Costa del Sol in the province of Malaga. However, I do have friends who are close to Almeria on a 1.2m dish and they get UK TV via satellite ok, or so they tell me.
@ Fred
They can’t be getting a signal from the Satellite we would normally use in the Uk and up the top half of of Spain from Murcia up towards the north of of Spain, Astra 2 28.2 East Fred.
They could certainly not receive ITV BBC Channel 4 etc they may be getting a signal from Eutelsat 27.5 west with biss codes to decode it.
This whole site discussion is about losing TV in the costa del sol/almeria they would not of had any comments from anyone if everybody could get a signal on a 1.2 dish.
You say re-aligned do you mean it was re aligned to to 27.5 west which has it happens is a right angle to where Astra 2 is, almost a full 90 degrees movement on the dish.
It is confusing to people on this site if they are thinking your friends can get a signal FOR BBC etc on Astra 2 on a 1.2 when they can’t do you follow what I am saying you need to clarify for people it is misleading not intentional I am sure.
Pete
@Adrian
As I have seen other people put in Company names and links you can try San Pedro Wi-Fi San Pedro Del Pinatar talk to Claire tell her Pete told you.
Pete
@Adrian
Hi Adrian
I told Claire to put you in touch, hope its Ok for you.
Pete
@Pete, I can only tell you about my experience, which is based upon access in the Malaga region of the Costa del Sol. Here a 1.2m dish suffices, for me at least.
@Fred
Hi mate please tell me what Satellite you pointing at are you on 27.5 WEST Eutelsat only getting BBC ITV Channel 4.
Do you get film 4 more 4 Channel 4 on your 1.2 Dish if you do not you are not getting Astra 2 28.2 which is what everybody wants.
I rang a Sat installer down your way to today re getting BBC Channel 4 Itv Cbeebies ect only 19 Channels only 12 areal the other 7 are duplicates. He wants to charge 350€ for this system using existing dish RE_ALIGNED.
So my question is where do you get your signal from.
I know it does you but you have not answered the question which as I said previous it does help the community if you do not say what and you get it Fred.
Pete
Pete, I use the BISS code setup. The guy who set it up did not specifically tell me what satellite it used. He realigned the dish. I get Channel 4 but not More 4.
Just reading about about people trying to get 3m dishes. If you live in the South, you won’t get the BBC back even with a 3m dish!!
If you get Intelsat 907 @ 27.5º west with a small dish, you can get the channels that everyone is mentioning
@Fred
Hi Fred at last I got my answer I knew you were on 27.5 west, mystery solved thanks.
Pete
Hi everyone.
Does anyone know if the are better subtitles than on the Telergy box?|
Many thanks for any help,
John
I should have explained further.
The Telergy subtitles are rock solid and really good when they are attached to a recorded show or film, but when they are displayed during a live broadcast, especially when people are talking, they jump about all over the place at the bottom of the screen.
This refers to BBC1 and 2. The subs on ITV show are rock solid whether the show is live or recorded.
John
John
La gente se hartó de esperar y entonces decidimos costear entre todos
