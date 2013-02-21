You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Inside ‘the worst hotel in Spain’”.
Thank you for this very candid and honest article. We need more of this from various media outlets. I will NEVER go to this hotel thanks to you.
Trip Advisor? Phooey! Let’s have a lot more of this from O.P.
What a biased report! Yes the car park is small but i parked on the beachfront 100yds away, not a problem. Maybe your reporter is used to the dorchester, my family have stayed here many times. It a fair priced good family hotel. As for travel lodge being more spacious, what does he want to do in a bedroom – hold a barn dance. The food is plentiful, the place is clean as if he could hear music, well we were on the 5th floor and didnt hear a thing. I cannot see how the staff are to blame for the english yobs who want to drink spain dry and act like idiots. Makes me ashamed to be british. STOP the “give a dog a bad name” mentality. Not what i expected from the Olive Press, unless The Sun has taken over management!
Bet my comments dont make the blog page…..no matter, i shall not be reading the Olive Press again, because i dont think you are a fair and unbiased newspaper.
Are you sure you actually stayed at the Beach Club? The rubbish you have spouted appears to be hearsay, taken from the ridiculous comments on Trip Advisor. If it was that bad, why didn’t you ask for your money back?
Never stayed there… never would. This just isn’t the same Spain that I live in, and love. The nearest I’ve ever been to Torremolinos beach is to get off the freeway for the IKEA store, and then right back on again. But there’s not doubt that it is the Spain of beach high-rises that many visitors come looking for, and the quotes in your article (and some of the READER COMMENTS) seem to confirm that some things that horrify you and me don’t bother them at all. As they say in France: “À chacun son goût”, or in Crewe: “There’s nowt so strange as folk”.
We have stayed at the Beach club twice in the past and both times had an enjoyable experience. Don’t think it deserves the title of Worst Hotel as we have stayed in a lot worse over the years.
Complete and utter biased drivel. Blaring disco music in January – in Playamar – on the 8th Floor?? And don’t they have several fully functioning lifts to assist with “lugging” that luggage up to the 8th floor of this hotel which, funnily enough, is built on several floors?! I concede there may have been a mix up of sea view versus side-sea-view allocation (or maybe the mix up was by whoever booked and paid for the room perhaps?) and its always a pain when ones key-card doesn’t work (which can happen, and does) but I find it incredulous to believe that car parking was only to be found half a mile away – even if the car park was packed (again, this is the end of January no?) then the beach is only a mere 150m from the car park, with places right along it… But as for the real crux of this story, after what happened in this hotel 5 and 6 YEARS AGO you will now find the Beach Club to be one of the cleanest and most hygienic establishments on the Costa del Sol in terms of their standards of hygiene, systems of inspections and reporting. The “burly security guards” as you put it are no doubt those long-standing staff members who have been waiters in this hotel since their teens, and remain loyal each year despite such biased reporting damaging further the reputation of this business. The Beach club continues to cater for tourists through all seasons in this lovely area of the coast,(Alun have you actually ventured to the “new” Playamar and Los Alamos recently? it is nothing like you imagine from reading this same biased drivel) and lets not forget that this is where many other hotels now just close their doors all winter. Shame on you Olive Press, you should be supporting our Tourism businesses instead of trying to boost readership by slating them.
I gave up going to these sorts of package / holiday type places at the age of 22. Two weeks of eating that food, even if it does not make you sick it is bad enough. Throw a few chavs in…. Since 22, I have always gone independent, much better. Never had a problem and normally works out cheaper. Why pay more for less.
I think a lot of people are forgetting that a feature is meant to be in the first person and therefore it’s not a case of being biased but of presenting what she found. Fair enough if you have had a good time here but there are many who haven’t and everyone is entitled to their opinion.
In case you need a reminder here’s an article relating to the outbreak of sickness and diahorrea at the hotel in 2007-2008: “http://www.thesun.co.uk/sol/homepage/news/article4673294.ece”
Yes this is an opinion, but quoting the Sun newspaper article of 5 years ago, publishing an old photograph and being unfair, is not a comment, its a hatchet job. As for Alan Whitaker, get off your high horse, when did you last go down to Playamar, it, like the beach club is much improved. English snobbery is still rife in spain it seems. If spain is so common and awful, GO BACK TO UK.
Hello
My wife and I have just returned from this hotel and I can assure you that it still retains the worst hotel in Spain see my review in Tripadvisor.
As for the “worst hotel in Spain” has the reporter stayed in them all then?
It sounds like this person was just going in search of negativity from the start. Not surprised reception frowned at you! some complaints …key didn’t work until reactivated, no one to carry your luggage… low ceiling… a busy breakfast buffet… PLEASE STAY AT HOME!
from reading some of the more recent negative comments on tripadvisor and the genuine account above, I think I shall also be staying clear of this hotel, unless of course I need to loose weight fast that is. Thanks to the olive press for the heads up!…..
“http://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Hotel_Review-g187440-d238796-Reviews-Marconfort_Beach_Club_Hotel-Torremolinos_Costa_del_Sol_Andalucia.html”
I wish I knew about this dump of a hotel before staying here. What a horrible experience our weeks holiday was. The bug is still here in 2016!