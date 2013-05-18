You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Poisoned by planes?”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Poisoned by planes?”.
I flew here last week from uk! Once plane was above clouds I was shocked to see planes spraying and clouds as high as my plane. The spray is definitely expanding and with planes x crossing it produces clouds and blocks sun. Now this is real and ur does change weather. I just don’t know if it’s poisoning us? Yesterday over Marbella every plane produced these trails and it went cloudy, today no planes trailed? No clouds as a result! It’s blatant but not enough people believe it, also in regards to Alzheimer’s my mum has it and she’s not too old, I live near manc and Liverpool airport flight path and see many trails, is it related I’m not sure but it’s defo not right, and global warming is a lie so I’m not sure what going on!