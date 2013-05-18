You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Police close 15 marijuana farms on the Costa del Sol”.
A reasonable drug policy could indeed contribute quite a bit to a struggling economy.
Of course the real narcotics that kill are completely legal – nicotine and alcohol.
Strange that big heroin busts never happen – greasing of palms helps a lot there.
So one raid allows them (the state) a 5,526,300 euro ‘profit’ no wonder the government are keen to ‘stop’ marijuana production, but they would ‘earn’ much more from legalizing it (and stop criminals from controlling the sale and quality of product).
Time long overdue for a decriminalization of commercial production, properly licensed, paying taxes, ensuring good quality, as opposed to a drugs ‘war’ that they obviously cannot win, because like it or not Mary J is a part of most youngsters lives nowadays.