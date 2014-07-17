You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Useful Spanish property tools for buyers and sellers are just a click away”.
lol I used the Tinsa service to value my own place. It gave a valuation that was 70% higher than what three local agents gave. Total waste of time and not rooted in an reality.
For all those DIY’ers: Please keep in mind that not all municipalities are with the Patronato de Recaudacion: Some like Mijas and Fuengirola deal with these items themselves.
IMPORTANT: The fiscal property value via de Junta de Andalucia website is not reliable for the year 2014 as the valor catastral in many municipalities has been lowered, but the bills have not been issued by the Town Halls and therfore owners rely on their 2013 IBI paymentslip.
This proves that it is always better to make use of the services of a professional agent or a solicitor than trying to deal with it yourself.
IMPORTANT: The fiscal property value via de Junta de Andalucia website is not reliable. Period.
