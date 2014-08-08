You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Mapping the drifters: Free love and the Costa del Sol travel bug”.
HI, I HAVE LIVED HERE ON THE COAST FOR THE LAST 46 YEARS AND KNEW HARRY HUBERT AND ALL THE GUYS IN THAT ERA. WHAT I DID NOT KNOW WAS THAT MATT CARNEY HAD A BAR HERE AND THAT IT WAS CLOSED DOWN MATT LIVED IN PARIS AND WAS FOR MANY YEARS ONE OF FRANCE,S TOP MALE MODEL AND HAD MANY ADD,S ON TV THERE ARE SO MANY STORIES I COULD GO ON AND NO BUT WILL KEEP THEM FOR ANOTHER DAY,
TOM FIRST BARMAN IN THE THRREE BARRELS IN TORREMOLINOS
Tom, did the 3 Barrels also have little bar set up right on the beach ?
I don’t recall if I knew you but I knew Glenn McIndewer and Kimbo, the barmen at the Three Barrels in 1974-75 when I was there. Also John Cain. Definitely fun times!
Really good piece and interesting read, thanks for putting it up
Brings back some fine memories. I had the privilege of experiencing my first feria at Pamplona of 1969 and one day as I walked by the Windsor,there was James Michener seated comfortably signing autographs.
Little did I know he was writing “The Drifters” at the time.
Years later,1993, I read the Drifters which led to a 22 year pilgrimage to sweet Pamplona to run the bulls and join up with friends that I love and respect forever.
Each July 6th is just as exciting as it was in 1969 and hope to experience many more.
I make it a point to have my coffee down at Marcelianos before each run. The caldo is more traditional but I never acquired a taste for it.
Caldo is often served mixed with Jerez, or sherry. It tastes better, and not only warms you up from the cold morning air, but also fortifies you for the upcoming run!
For Tom Ferguson,…we probably know each other,email at the end, i also spent “time” on the coast 67-82. My understanding of the history of “Harrys’ Bar”. It was Matt Carney ( a couple of Pamplonas’ finest & myself visited his grave in Galway last summer)who bought the local in La Gamba Allegre, David Black opened the place as “The Dirty Old Man”, then Harry took over.
He was having far too good a time & leased (probably under the counter) to Lloyd, who had Betty (Big Lous’ wife) & Marge LE Touche sorta run the joint.Then it was closed for several years til it re-opened as “Mikes”. by Mike & Troudy (who now have book stores in Dubai and UAE.) Then it became “Clowns” then i left….[email protected]….Tom if you get this & remember,….please send a photo…..thanks
Jared, are you saying that the Bar Central you mention is the one that was a few doors down from Peter Kent’s Pedro’s Bar on the Plaza Costa del Sol? That one was there in March ’61. Thought it belonged to a Spaniard. Unfortunately the wonderful website, aqueltorremolinos, seems to have disappeared. All Torre. info was there, and Dawson’s Memories of Torremolinos mentions that much of his research comes from there. Oh well.
I was In the Air Force stationed in Morone from 1965-68 and went to T-Town every time i had a chance. All the people mentioned here were my friends. After leaving the service i returned yearly to Spain and T-Town & San fermin. My last visit was in 1980. I have some picks of my times there. Will send to anyone who may want them.
T-Town aficianado for more than 30 years. Friends with all mentioned here.
Very interesting article, but it brings up quite a few questions too. I have seen many subsequent names for Harry’s Bar (Marco’s , Tina’s, etc) as well as locations: Plaza de la Gamba Alegre, Calle San Miguel, across from the Hostel Micaela, etc. that from a distance makes it difficult to place the bar. Furthermore, I have never seen a picture, new or old, of it, which I would dearly see. I was in Torremolinos in the late 70s but never made to Harry’s Bar.
Gil, Harry’s was on the North side of Plaza Gamba Allegre, a not very imposing structure. I have looked for photos of Harry’s but have not found one—a shame.
Very interesting article. But it brings up quite a few questions too. I visited Torremolinos in the late 70s but did not make it to Harry’s Bar. I have come across so many subsequent names for the bar (Marco’s, Tina’s, etc.) on the Internet, that one doesn’t know what to believe or know what might be the current name. As to the location, I have read: Plaza de la Gamba Alegre, Calle San Miguel, across from Hostal Micaela, a fisherman’s hut at the end of the steps, etc, etc. From a distance it is difficult to get an idea of where this bar is or was. Furthermore, although much has been written, no one has yet posted a picture, new or old, which I would dearly see, of this famous bar.
Does anyone remember the Red Lion??
I hung out there with some Canadians and other English speakers in 1976-7
Not too far away an American owned a large house and he had a baseball field on his property!
One day he invited us in and I remember he had water/river passing under the floors of his home. Very cool stuff for a 20 year to see.
I remember the Red Lion. It was on a bend of the stairs that went down to the beach. I was resided at Casa Suacia for much of the Summer of 1977. It was a short way up the stairs from the Red Lion. I ate breakfast there every morning, snacked on patatas fritos in the afternoon and closed the place if I made it home before last call. Those were wonderful times with fascinating people from all over which made almost every minute an adventure.
The big house with the baseball field could have been Harry Hubert. I remember great parties up there when he had ball games in the 70’s
An AF buddy and I flew from the UK to Spain on 3 weeks leave. We frequented Harry’s bar quite often during our stay in Torremolinos. This was back in the summer of ’67. Great times were had by all.
So they enjoyed bullfighting, definately not in keeping with most young people then. Also the only Spanish girls that would come across would only do so for money – professionals.Not surprising that North Europeans and Scandinavians got a name for themselves amongst Spanish men. Heavy drinking was a no-no, Khatarma black was the choice back then.
Much more in keeping with the times were the hippies who lived in the caves high up in Paradise Valley, Morocco or on Ibiza where the summer of love really happened.