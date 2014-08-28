You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Police to clamp down on Spain’s criminal biker gangs”.
How about tackling the Romanian Bulgarian Russian criminal gangs operating in the EU and Spain
Being around local Spanish biker gangs and biker bars is a 1000% better than being trapped on a night out in bars around gangs of British EX-PATS!!!! (Utterly TRAUMATISING!!!!). They are a lot more dangerous – opinions wise!
Andalucia is a ‘hot bed’ for bikers because of the fantastic roads and vistas. Simple!
Andalucia is a hot bed for bikera ’cause we have the best weather and it’s always sunny on our roads ;)