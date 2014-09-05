You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “British couple harassed by Bankinter”.
How pathetic! I imagine that anyone taking on a mortgage knows that if they dont pay up, and the place is sold by the bank, then they are liable for any shortfall. It’s basic logic. I hope the bank takes lebal action even if theis couple are in the UK.
I lost my wife in 2014 in a fatal car crash. Spanish insurance company is harassing to pay insurance policy towards mortgage. It’s been going on for over a year. They asked her medical report which I provided. Now they asking detail of her visit to the doctor. The death is by car crash.
Any suggestion what to do please?
I am sorry to trouble you I am an expat now living back in the UK I have been trying to locate
Bankinters email address of there complaints department.
If you know this I would be obliged if you would email this to me.
My name is Owen Illidge. And my email address is [email protected].
Thanking you very much
Many Regards. Owen