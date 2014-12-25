You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Monte Mayor golf club bought by Russian millionaires”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Monte Mayor golf club bought by Russian millionaires”.
Very good news for all golf fans and Monte Mayor residents that Monte Mayor golf course (a.k.a. the ‘hidden gem of the Costa del Sol’) is set to re-open; let’s hope it happens and some of the old staff get their jobs back. For the uninitiated let’s just say the reason for the closure was down to more than ‘disappointing financial results’ – if only it had been that simple!
Can’t wait to see Tiger Putin on the course and having chat about how he evades taxes in Russia and gets his money out before the Russian economy totally collapses. Do Russians know much about golf or will this be a new suburb of Moscow?
Roger is a good, experienced RE pro in this area. But the reason the last Dutch/Spanish Owners failed at Monte Major Golf & Villas was simply 3 things: Location.. Location and … Location! For daily golfers, it is too far away from most residences/golf courses in the Golf Valley and for prestige Villa Owners it is far, far to drive to restaurants, shops, food stores, etc. Far better at La Z or Los Mondronal if not closer to Marbella’s conveniences.
This is great news. Monte Mayor has been the most well known and challenging golf course of the Costa del Sol at least in the Netherlands.
Together with top golf courses Los Flamingos, Marbella Club and Monte Mayor this will “The Golf Valley” Just 10 minutes down to the coast on the new roads.
Massive job for the groundsmen, a friend took over a course in the UK that had been untended for a couple of years. It is surprising how fast nature reclaims it’s land :).
Hope everything goes well.
What great news monty mayor to reopen can’t wait to bring all the lads back hurry up 2016
Out of interest, are there municipal golf courses anywhere near Malaga
We are the Monte Mayor Golf Club team. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us: [email protected]
“www.montemayorgolf.club”
Having played the course many times and seen its recent condition, it is going to take at least 3 years to get it back to its former glory. ????KC England
We cannot say at the moment about exactly date but we are doing our best to reopen it asap!
Any date on reopen off course booking holiday for opening day
Fantastic news! We have played golf on the Costa del Golf for many years as a group of 8 or 12 and Monte Mayor was always our favourite course. I will definitely be planning to include it in our golf tour next year if it is ready. Isn’t it funny how people have different perceptions? None of J Molitor’s reasons for not playing the course are of the slightest consideration to us. We always stay in Puerto del La Duquesa and don’t find any problem travelling to Monte Mayor. It was always well worth the trip. Lets hope the new owners run it with pride and affection as well as professionalism which the last owners certainly did not. Good Luck Monte!
Has anyone any news on when monte mayor is opening again
To Terry: As the marketing statement goes, “You have to have Balls to play Monte Major”. Located far from the densely populated Costa, located far from many restaurants to enjoy, located far from any other amenities to enjoy… and declining value of Russian Ruble & trouble to get them out of Russia – good luck. But then again, some folks have more golf balls .. than brains.
So has Amy work actually started yet? If not , what are the plans?
I fully agree with Terry. On behalf of my Dutch golfteam (8 members) I can state Monte Mayor was a must to play and we did not care to drive up ” The Monte” . We are impatiently waiting for the reopening !
I played Monte at least once everytime I visited Spain (approx 6 times a year). Who cares about the drive to get there. It’s one of the most exciting golf courses in Spain, it does take balls to play it, and the challenge is to go round there and to tee off with the same ball that you putt out with on the 18th (I think I managed that twice). The sooner it reopens the happier I’ll be. Good luck to the new owners.
great course best in area cant wait for 2016
any update Olive Press ?
Don’t think any work yet started on the course looks unlikely to open in 2016
Cannot wait to play again on this spectacular course during my holiday visit. Good luck with the preparation!
Any recent news on the Monte Mayor Golf re-opening?
cannot wait to play that spectacular course again. Any new news?
Visited monty mayor today Nov 17th nothing happening course all overgrown but golf course next door informed me that plans to reopen are on going so my view is 2017 at the earliest happy golfing month mayors
Looking very much forward to it opening again. I still play it in my mind every night to try to get to sleep. Hole by hole, shot by shot. Dan (USA)
Weird. What’s wrong with sheep?
I am with Dan. I often play the course in my mind when nodding off to sleep. I even use the memories of the great days we had on the course as a relaxing therapy when I just want to sit and chill out. It works for me and gives me a positive charge. Just picture the short Par 3 ninth, I have a picture of that as my screensaver. Fabulous!
Awesome course, most courses have 1 feature hole, this has 18 holes. Monte Mayor is my favourite course of any country and I have played a lot.
I will definitely be playing it again, I just hope they restore it to its former glory.
Our favourite course on the Costa del Sol a true challenge that your have to take on and play it from the plates for the ultimate test. Cannot wait for it to return to its former glory
Played the course within the first few weeks of it opening! Alex Cejka shot a course record the same week.
Played it every year thereafter for a decade! The most beautiful, tranquil, peaceful golf course on the Costa…… I absolutely loved it.
If it reopens I will be there to play it!
Are there any news of reopening the course?
Sadly no news yet – one hears that the new Russian owner is keen to restore the course but is being frustrated at every turn as he tries to make it a commercial proposition (rumours are the old owner is not being very co-operative in this regard). As a result there has been a stand off and no action. The wild boar meanwhile are enjoying the back to nature fairways and greens… but let’s all keep the faith!
Visited monty mayor last week no change from my previous visit 12 months all overgrown and run down i spoke to a local estate agent who said plans to reopen it was still on going so let’s hope it happens
The prime mover for any golf development on the `Costas` is ultimately to sell Real Estate! Monte Mayor is no exception. The golf course, magnificent as it is or should I say was, was never positioned for the holiday golf market, when will they ever learn to design courses that are both challenging yet enjoyable for the typical holiday golfer. I`m sure that the purists will be up in arms but Monte Mayor just never made any commercial sense. I trust that the new owners have a sound financial model regarding the future development of the course and real estate programme and I wish them every success for the future.