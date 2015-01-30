‘Tolkien universe’ theme park to open in Rincon de la Victoria

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 30 Jan, 2015 @ 17:34
2
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “‘Tolkien universe’ theme park to open in Rincon de la Victoria”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. I blog quite often and I really thank you for your information. This article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information about once a week. I opted in for your RSS feed as well.

  2. Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for information approximately this topic for a while and yours is the best I have discovered so far. However, what about the conclusion? Are you certain about the source?

HAVE YOUR SAY...