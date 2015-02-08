You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Ford announces biggest ever investment in Spain’s motor industry”.
Ford announces biggest ever investment in Spain’s motor industry
The US car manufacturer will pump an extra €1.1 billion into its Valencia plant
According to Bloomberg, “Ford Motor Co. will increase production by 40 percent at its Valencia plant in Spain”. Good to see jobs coming back to Spain, although I wonder if it’s an industry that will thrive in the future?
GUAQ. Nice to see you back.