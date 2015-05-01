You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “EXCLUSIVE: Expats call in police over neighbours’ raucous rooster”.
EXCLUSIVE: Expats call in police over neighbours’ raucous rooster
The Alhaurin el Grande residents say they are disturbed all night and day
Sadly, I no sympathy with these people, move into the country and you have to expect noises of animals, machinery etc. So if you moved near a railway, would you be surprised to be kept awake by trains? Sorry, but think this is just another excuse for an ex pat to go back home
What do people really expect living in the campo, you expect birds, dogs, horses, donkeys and everything else that goes with it, like machinery being used at dawn, fires when your washing is out but that is the price you pay for the pleasure of campo it is not really any different than rural UK and the farming community there. It is a shame that some people seem to impose a town attitude because it does not fit in with their lifestyle. The Spanish were here first, be it right or wrong as expats we have to get over it or return to where we came. Not everyone is suited to country life as for some the idea of not hearing all the noise that comes with campo living brings would be beyond them.
I live in the countryside and I am used to all the general animal and machinery noises, it takes time to adjust. When I worked in London I noticed the drone of traffic consistently in the background, you never seem to be far away from a large road, maybe I should have complained and had the traffic stopped but I never thought about that. They should put really loud music on to drown the cockerel out.
great I never thought of music
for the dogs that bark ALL night kept on adjacent azoteas
yeah I can live with the music LOUD!!
Reminds me of the couple who bought next to a pigsty and then complained.
You get used to cockerels, I missed them when we moved although they were over the valley.
English squabbling with French? Classic!
Slow news day at the OP, cockerel crows somebody not happy!
I live in the countryside on Lauro. All throughout the night you have dogs barking next door and in the valley. Early hours you get the donkey and cockerels. Then about 6-7am you get the golf course machinery starting up everyday, earlier on a weekend. And it doesn’t bother me because I choose to live in the campo, therefore you get campo noises like dogs and cockerels and donkeys. If you don’t like campo noises, simply don’t live there and don’t complain. No sypthany at all.