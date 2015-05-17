You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Gaucin: The hidden hot-spot to the rich and famous”.
Gaucin: The hidden hot-spot to the rich and famous
Gaucin is becoming the heart of the ‘Cotswolds of Spain’... the Olive Press explains why so many global big-wigs are flocking to Andalucia’s quaintest village
Sigh, just an advertorial for someone called Milan Varmuza and his portfolio/restaurant, as people who allready know about Gaucin, know about the many “famous” people coming and going.
The anonymity, privacy and peace these and other people seek has now been ruined.
Congratulations !
I used to live in Gaucin. The expats there are mainly struggling arty farty types hoping someone from the coast will take a trip and buy one of their works. Nice place but not reall full of celebs….thank God.
Tranquillity? The two one-way main streets inside the village are so small riddled with nooks and crannies. Therefor Gaucin most times suffers from traffic jam. Have you ever tried to reach the cemetery below the Castle del Aguilla at Easter? Who knows why most of the citizens of Gaucin have to go there by car?
I remember a Sunday when the A369 was closed. All traffic from Manilva to Ronda had to go thru the center of Gaucin as a circumvention. That was true for our tour bus too. Our driver needed 90 minutes maneuvering the large bus around the small corners, thereby blocking the rest of the traffic and tearing down the festoons which were hanging over the street as part of the local election campaign.
This cute ancient village in the form of a crocodile needs a total car ban in order to become tranquil.
Are the citizens of Gaucin, especially the Rich and Beauty, ready for a walk?
I’d hate to think what you call a traffic jam. I have a house in Gaucin and worst case scenario 2 cars in front of you on rare occasions.