You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Rogue trader? Expat publisher being sued by former sales boss is a serial non-payer of staff with a chequered business history”.
Rogue trader? Expat publisher being sued by former sales boss is a serial non-payer of staff with a chequered business history
Olive Press investigates media boss Stan Israel and his confusing business history
If this investigative reporting is accurate????……well done olive press.good bit of reporting
Great story and no doubt some great journalism gone in to it. Funny though how the article has been pushed at a time when a rival newspaper has been launched……..worried much?
either way, olive press only real investigative journalists compared to the other useless papers.
The address of the company published on their website does not seem to exist, I live just down the road from their so called offices and it appears to be the burned out shell of the old Blue Box furniture store.
I’ve read the Weekend World and it’s riddled with typos and bad grammar! It purports to bring something different but the paper clearly doesn’t even employ writers as their articles are all from press agencies, (including the American spelling!).
As a professional journalist I think as a newspaper goes the Weekend World is a joke!
On the flip-side the Olive Press is fab….I particularly like it’s investigative pieces. Bravo!!!
Good investigative reporting by The Olive Press The “small fry” won’t take their “issues” to Court since exposing their background will kill them and cause a loss in Court. NOW! onward to the Big Fish in the Town Halls and above where the BIG money seems to “disappear”!
How hilarious that this man is still up to his old tricks. I worked for him over 20 years ago as a young student. Ended up leaving after not receiving wages for 3 months. No wonder he is still doing this as banks etc were all aware of his behaviour and yet allowed him to continue trading. A con artist.
Stan & Lisa Brown employed me under their ‘Poster Steps Media’ company and then ran off without paying