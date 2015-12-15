New collectors attracted by Spain’s affordable art

A NEW wave of frugal art collectors is changing the art landscape in Spain.

Young people and new collectors are foregoing trips and meals out in order to snap up reasonably-priced pieces of art for around €50 to €100.

The trend is transforming what’s generally considered an elitist pursuit into a more accessible one.

And there is plenty of affordable art to choose from.

Last year 99% of art sold in Spain last year went for under €50,000, and, apparently, the average price of art in a Spanish gallery is just €3,000.

“Even the biggest collections start small,” explains Mercedes Basso, DG of the Art and Patronage Foundation.