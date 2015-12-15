New collectors attracted by Spain’s affordable art

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 10 Dec, 2015 @ 16:41
3
SHARE

art-shortA NEW wave of frugal art collectors is changing the art landscape in Spain.

Young people and new collectors are foregoing trips and meals out in order to snap up reasonably-priced pieces of art for around €50 to €100.

The trend is transforming what’s generally considered an elitist pursuit into a more accessible one.

And there is plenty of affordable art to choose from.

Last year 99% of art sold in Spain last year went for under €50,000, and, apparently, the average price of art in a Spanish gallery is just €3,000.

“Even the biggest collections start small,” explains Mercedes Basso, DG of the Art and Patronage Foundation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

3 COMMENTS

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. I have a beautiful painting of a lady in black that’s 40+ years from Spain Barcelona by a toni sevilla I would love to send you pictures and get some feed back

HAVE YOUR SAY...