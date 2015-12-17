You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Five of Spain’s 15 most expensive houses are in Marbella”.
The most expensive Marbella mansion is Sierra Blanca owned by a dutch billionaire named Dion Heijmans.
This 20.000m2 millionaire’s playground is for sale for €230.000.000 ( €230 million)
Sierra Blanca is also for rent at a whopping €140.000 a day
Lovely place, you can rub shoulders with people like Westley Capper.
https://www.engelvoelkers.com/es-es/propiedad/gran-cortijo-con-17-000m2-terreno-en-el-corazon-de-sierra-blanca-2104681.1094120_exp/
The mansion / villa in Marbella of Dion Heijmans is “only” 22.500.000.
Guess Dion Heijmans needs the cash with such a discount.
http://marbellaluxurylife.com/index.html?m
This Dion Heijmans estate is situated at Calle Granados 19 Marbella and never priced at 230 million.
https://www.google.nl/maps/place/Calle+Granados,+19,+29602+Marbella,+M%C3%A1laga,[email protected],-4.9149576,467m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0xd72d7c01f41c897:0xdc8ea5d4c5bce5bb!8m2!3d36.5287151!4d-4.9145714
This estate is confiscated by the government and foreclosure that’s why the price has dropped tremendously