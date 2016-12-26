You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Status Quo star Rick Parfitt launches estate agents in Marbella”.
Status Quo star Rick Parfitt launches estate agents in Marbella
Working alongside experienced Costa del Sol agent Julian Hall in Guadalmina, Status Homes offers everything from small apartments to beachfront mansions anywhere between Benalmadena and Sotogrande
Just goes to show, anyone can be an estate agent lol.
Yes, Fred. Even successful multi-millionaires.
(Shakes head despairingly)
Yes I can see how a lifelong career in a rock band qualifies one to become an estate agent. A quite logical career change. I imagine even you could do it, Dref lol.
@Fred
Rick is quite clearly bank rolling the project. I doubt very much whether he would turn up to do a viewing, therefore calling him an estate agent is stretching it a bit.
Rick dumped his wife by phone today it is reported, so it looks like this joint venture may be on hold. Btw it did say he was “working alongside” the other agent. To be honest, I din’t think anyone would mind who sold their house in this climate.
All I can say is. Life changes and to judge anyone for trying something new in their life shows a complete lack of intelligence.
My heart goes far out to Rick’s family and friends.