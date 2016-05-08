Malaga ‘likely’ to see emergency water restrictions as reservoirs hit 10-year low

MALAGA’S reservoirs are at their lowest level in over ten years, sparking fears of widespread water bans.
Water capacity in the province has dropped by almost 15% from last year to 332 cubic hectometres while one of its key suppliers, the Guadalhorce reservoir, is dangerously low at 170 cubic hectometres.
If the dry weather continues and levels drop to 109 cubic hectometres, residents could see a repeat of the emergency drought measures and hosepipe bans last brought into force in 2005.
That plan saw the suspension of street cleaning and the irrigation of gardens and public and private parks.
Ornamental fountains, public showers and fountains were also banned or restricted, while the filling of swimming pools was cut back by 15%.
The threatened drought comes despite the government’s investment of €35m in the reservoir network.
The Junta de Andalucía met with farmers at the start of February to explain that early measures may be taken if rainfall stays 25% below average by the end of May.
Villanueva de la Concepción’s town hall says the current situation is ‘alarming’ and that they expect the summer to be ‘complicated’.
They are already urging residents to be conservative in their water use.
There have been water bans all over Malaga for the last decade during the summertime, so there is nothing new here. Spain basically has no clue when it comes to water retention. So much water, when it does arrive as rainfall, is wasted. Most of the EU funds made available for water retention were either misspent or the projects got mothballed/abandoned. I expect that many parts of Andalucia will cease to be viable places to live in our children’s lifetimes because of water shortages. My neighbour paid thousands of euros to fill their pool last year. This year they concreted it over. As for the €35m investment, it’s a pathetic amount. Most town halls have embezzled more than that in a year.
Desertification – I have raised this issue many times over the years and always the response is – silence.
And those who don’t know the cost talk about desalination, financially impossible. OK for the Saudis but then they don’t have to pay for the means to operate a de-sal. plant.
There has been no significant investment in water storage and management since Franco died. Sadly the fantastic aquecuia watering systems are falling into disrepair and leaking more than they carry in many places. It is crazy that such an essential comodity does not attract bigger investment.
Gee whiz, a detailed historical article, followed by three expert commentaries, and yet nobody mentioned golf courses. Where does all that water go?
OK golf course that the reason. Make Alun Whittaker the environment minister. He/She has all the answers :)