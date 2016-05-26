Register your Spanish tourist property or else…

Now Andalucia's new holiday rental rules are in force, other regions of Spain suggest it pays to register now rather than risk a fine

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 26 May, 2016 @ 06:39
2
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Register your Spanish tourist property or else…”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...