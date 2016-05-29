You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Researchers say drinking wine everyday IS good for you”.
Researchers say drinking wine everyday IS good for you
Drinking wine at dinner gives a ‘more positive’ outlook on life
I totally endorse this research without qualifiction – gezondheid.
Alcohol is known to cause 7 types of cancer. This study was obviously funded by the wine industry in another effort to sell alcohol as a health product. This happened with tobacco in years past. If a person wants the stated benefits of wine without the added cancer risk, they can eat grapes or drink grape juice – or eat blueberries, dark chocolate, cranberries or other foods containing resveratrol. Shame the author of this story can’t be bothered to tell health conscious readers the full story.
Many things cause cancer and you hav’nt mentioned the biggest cause – DNA, it is’nt something you can dodge or duck.
You also hav’nt explained why the Spanish, Greeks, Italians and Portugeuse are so long lived with wine being a staple part of these people’s diets.
Smoking, stress and pollution are all carcinogeric, why not mention these?
http://va88.cn/home.php?mod=space&uid=893545&do=profile&from=space