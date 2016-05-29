Researchers say drinking wine everyday IS good for you

Drinking wine at dinner gives a ‘more positive’ outlook on life

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 25 May, 2016 @ 12:48
52
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Researchers say drinking wine everyday IS good for you”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

52 COMMENTS

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Spending some time and actual effort to make a really good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.

  2. Additionally, the trade trend is to load up antivirus software with so many extras that they are practically as full featured as a full-blown safety suite.

« Older Comments

HAVE YOUR SAY...