Researchers say drinking wine everyday IS good for you

Drinking wine at dinner gives a 'more positive' outlook on life

25 May, 2016
beer wine (1)GUILTY about a glass of tinto while enjoying the early summer sun… well, don’t be!

Researchers have found that a little tipple IS in fact good for you.

A recent study showed that those who have up to a third of a bottle of wine every day have fewer illnesses and a ‘more positive’ outlook on life.

The study, carried out at the University of Helsinki, Finland, also found that those who drink wine with food enjoy greater health benefits than those who drink away from the dinner table.

