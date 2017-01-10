You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Plea to Spaniards to support British expat petition for dual nationality”.
Plea to Spaniards to support British expat petition for dual nationality
In the first ever OP Spanish splash, the Olive Press makes a plea for Spaniards to support British expats
What’s all this “we” business? I am not “entirely opposed to Brexit”. Don’t you think this article, addressing Spaniards, should be written in Spanish??
Andy, it is in Spanish, as the lead story on the website. This is merely an English translation… See Spanish version aqui: http://www.theolivepress.es/spain-news/2016/07/20/llamamiento-a-todos-los-espanoles-a-que-apoyen-la-peticion-de-expatriados-britanicos-para-conseguir-la-doble-nacionalidad-tras-brexit/
The “we” applies to those who have signed, or wish to sign, the petition. You are welcome to wallow in the Brexit Andy.
I am wallowing thanks. Walling in the news that the uk economy is fine, that the pound is fine, that trade is continuing, that civilisation as we know it was unaffected. All the lies and scaremongering have been proven false. Wallowing wallowing… You carry on hiding under the table mate, you’ll be there a while :-)
Who is Senor Margallo?
The other point is this – after ten years residency, you can apply for Spanish nationality (or five years if you are from South America, or one year if you marry a Spaniard, or half an hour if you are a world ranking sportsman)
you should leave voluntarily, it is not fine tolive in a country where people , in the main, strongly dislike you