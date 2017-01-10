You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “A day of San Fermin”.
A day of San Fermin
After eight hours on a night bus and a crack-of-dawn train from Madrid, Lance Rutkin pitches up in Pamplona, to witness the passion of those who run with the bulls
Disappointing article. The author needs to go back to experience a full day of the feria, July 7 onwards. A few beers and having a wallet stolen don’t describe the unique Pamplona experience. And, why bother to mention Hemingway if you don’t bother to attend a bullfight, the purpose of the feria ? Go back, young man, and gather more material !
“A bullfight the purpose of the feria”? Sounds like a damn good reason not to go at all.
hear hear….what an idiotic comment from an ill informed baffoon