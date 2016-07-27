You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Giles Tremlett: Why British expats need dual nationality”.
Giles Tremlett: Why British expats need dual nationality
In a passionate dispatch, ex-Guardian correspondent in Madrid Giles Tremlett (right) talks about the tragedy of Brexit and why thousands of Britons deserve dual nationality
I started a petition for ex pats to have their own MP long before the referendum, very few were interested they are now.
Re Giles Tremlett article this is absolute scaremongering rubbish typifys the loony left ideology because they lost . Get over it
h davies, you may or may not be right and you’re entitled to your opinion. However, there are many people like myself and Giles who are here for the long term. Our children were born here, we work and pay taxes here. The biggest problem is the UNCERTAINTY.
Many people have suggested that we want the best of both worlds. Well, the reality is that I have a foot in each world , both economically and culturally. I have 30 years paid up in the UK Pension – S/S system and I also have 15 years paid into the Spanish system: What will happen? Have I been paying additional voluntary contributions to the UK for nothing? I don’t consider myself to be ‘loony left’ , in fact the opposite and I’m not a rich pensioner living in a mini- England on one of the Costas.
Dual nationality is the thin end of a very big wedge and is only suitable for a few people. Most expats in Spain are retired and/or residential tourists and only live in Spain for 10-15 years so this is irrelevant to them.
Dual nationality is not a long term solution because it doesn’t help Brits who want to move to Spain in the future does it? Brexit has made people very inward looking.
Typical cliche h.Davies. You are the typical fat tattooed donkey jacket wearing low Ian idiot I suspect.
Why doesn’t Tremlett take Spanish citizenship, he’s time qualified, obviously loves his life in Spain, what’s not to like? The way I see it he’s wants the best of both world’s, why is it so hard to ditch that UK passport? And of course anyone that has lived outside of UK for more than 15 years shouldn’t have a say in what happens in their old country.
People who pay taxes in their country of birth, have family there and continue to feel that their identity is based on that country’s culture and language, as well as that of the country in which they now live, should not be deprived of the right to vote. This basic right is recognized by many countries, including France, and I look forward to the UK restoring this right to UK citizens who have lived abroad for more than 15 years. A lot of those disenfranchised people have been working abroad for British companies or British government and/or cultural institutions to promote trade and mutual relations between the UK and their country of residence.
By this logic, I imagine that you are campaigning for a vote for all foreign nationals who pay tax in the UK.
If you ask the Spanish for their OK to a dual identity then you have to offer them something as a give-back. What about dual administration of Gibraltar? Mr. Margallo had already made a proposal into that direction.
You are definitely at the wind-up Wolfgang. Stop teasing them.
I have lived here in Spain for most of my life. Many of us residents, similarly, are long-servers and, of course, we couldn’t vote in this referendum. Normally, who wants to vote in British affairs anyway, but, when they affect us…
So why not take Spanish citizenship? Well, why should I? I’m European. What would be much more useful to me (and the twenty million or so other Europeans living an another EU country) would be an internal European Passport – a European I.D. that would keep me safe from the piffling British jingoist politicians. Similarly, while Giles Tremlett is right to call for national MPs to care for the British diaspora (the French parliament has several), we should take this further and look for MEPs in Brussels to represent that same twenty million collective – the Second Class Europeans. Frankly, I don’t see myself as an ex-pat: I’m a Europat.
It seems incredibly unfair that some people could get dual nationality when others cant. I assumed my son’s future would involve possibly living and working in EU. many friends husbands currently work in Europe because there are fewer jobs here in Scotland for them and they have had to. My brother worked in France for a good few years but is not now …. we need to Remain and we need to retain our EU citizenship. I think the EU needs to look carefully at itself and those things which have annoyed the perhaps general citizen, but UK needs to Remain – and we need to have another Referendum soon as lots of people who voted Brexit regret it now – but we need to do it soon before there are too many job losses or science contracts lost.
And many of us still had retained that dream of retiring abroad – as a future.
It seems incredibly unfair that some people could get dual nationality when others cant. I assumed my son’s future would involve possibly living and working in EU. many friends husbands currently work in Europe because there are fewer jobs here in Scotland for them and they have had to. My brother worked in France for a good few years but is not now …. we need to Remain and we need to retain our EU citizenship. I think the EU needs to look carefully at itself and those things which have annoyed the perhaps general citizen, but UK needs to Remain – and we need to have another Referendum soon as lots of people who voted Brexit regret it now – but we need to do it soon before there are too many job losses or science contracts lost.
And many of us still had retained that dream of retiring abroad – as a future.
Jennifer Wilson. It’s strange how certain people on this forum tend to make comments on the democratic vote of a Brexit when negotiations have not even started yet between the UK and the EU and believe the point made by Theresa May is correct in stating that EU members wishing to remain in the UK depends on how the EU’s attitude is towards expats in the EU. Rest assured a compromise will be reached regarding the whole immigration policy which will be beneficial to everyone and your dream of retiring to Spain will come to fruit. I also agree with you that dual Nationality is wrong, only one, and one either become a resident or perhaps a domicile in another country and not change willy nilly to suit personal needs and almost every country in the World have rules and regulation regarding residential status and the UK and the EU is no exception. The whole episode of the Brexit is to deep subject to go into on a comments column, wait and see.
To take out Spanish nationality one needs to be fluent in Spanish , problem is glaringly oblivious that nearly All Brit residents simply haven’t ever bothered to learn the language of their ‘adopted’ country which after, in some case 20-30 years is nothing short of a disgrace & lack of trying to integrate with the Spanish in any shape or form but live mainly in little Britain ghettos !
Stop moaning for Gods sake , take Some responsibility for your own lives, decisions and actions, did you all Really think you could live happily ever after on a State Pension & live in the sun like Lotus Eaters ? Incredible so many of you are still there !
One good thing after the recession it forced back all the chavs & lowlife back to UK , Spanish villages are now peaceful, no more dodgy Brit ‘builders’ , plumbers etc!
Wonder how many of you miseries ever employed a real competent Spanish builder , probably very few, always want something for nothing or as cheap as possible , that’s why so many are wingeing about Brexit, only because of their bloody pensions, not a thought of what’s best for UK !
Dream on, try to get a Spanish Passport , but do learn the language & show respect for the country YOU decided to make home !
You don’t have to be fluent in Spanish to take Spanish nationality, just have a reasonable knowledge. I do agree though that there are many Brits living in Spain who have no grasp of the language whatsoever, which is a shame as they miss out on so much.
J Wilson,
perhaps you should do some research as to why so many jobs have been lost in Scotland and the rest of the UK. Many British companies who did’nt give a damn for their own country and only for increased profits took advantage of EU bribes to relocate their businesses to Eastern Europe. You should also ask why German/Dutch, Danish bosses don’t have this venal selfish attitude.
The writer of this article comes across as someone who has’nt got a clue about how big business operates. Did he really think that nothing would change as the years rolled by. For those who talk about a European passport and the 20 million who work in other EU countries – the vast majority could’nt give a damn about the countries they moved to and are simply economic migrants. If the position was reversed does anyone really think that as economic migrants they would be welcomed with open arms into Poland,Romania, the Baltic States, Hungary.
This focus on Brexit exposes the insular mentality of so many Brits. They should be thinking about the collapse of the Italian banks or the shaky state of so many German, French and Belgian banks. That the huge amount of debt created by the ECB that can never be repaid.
Zero or near zero % rates are destroying the banking system across Europe. The torrent of really cheap money has created unsustainable asset bubbles, especially in property. The rising cost of unemployment, sustained by ever increasing national debt across the EU. A generation of young people that have no hope – truly dangerous in it’s implications and of course – robotisation, that will make today’s unemployment seem like a golden age – forget Brexit, concentrate on the real dangers to your way of life.
Stuart,
You don’t sound quite as upbeat as you should.
Cheap green PV power is about smash the utilities stranglehold on the energy market.
Multi-material/nano scale 3D printing will provide you with everything you’ll ever need.
Artificial general intelligence will work out what to print and how to use the printer so you don’t have to.
Advances in robotics means you’ll never need to lift a finger again unless you want to.
The youth of today have never had a brighter future.
Chin up, the zombie apocalypse isn’t going to happen.
Tendency for technology for its own sake which in turn reshapes sociopolitical structure to disregard morality and humanity as ‘unproductive.’ Jacques Elll, ‘The Technological Society’ 1964. For example, new iPhone production is more important than the harsh living conditions of those who make them.
Sounds like Star Trek Boulder. The “Replicator” (3D printer) put paid to money and work. Advanced A.I. took care of health and learning. Some form of nuclear fusion provided power. Maybe we should give those scriptwriters the lead in how to run the coming renaissance. Bet there’ll still be a version of Borg and Klingons though.
Boulder,
I don’t know what your on or what planet you came from but I suggest you study what the biped species does to each other on this planet – theory from theory does’nt work here.
Stuart, Did you catch up on the 27 countries (so far) wishing to join Britain’s free trade agreements. £40 billion with billions more to follow once we leave the EU instead of 12/14 billion with the EU. It has also been suggested that Britain should walk away from any deal with the EU if detrimental to Britain. As for immigration of EU members into Britain I think a (so called free movement) can be accommodated for EU members like in the day’s prior to the EEC, ie; a work permit providing you have a bona fide job offer. I would go just that little bit further by suggesting that new arrivals should have a Health Insurance Policy before access to the NHS and the lucrative benefit system with full employment for at least 5/7 years. NHS emergency treatment only, other than that, go back to country of origin for full treatments. Could go on and on about many things but would take too long. As for Scotland another story. People must understand and accept that Brexit means Brexit.
Arnez,
there was a perfectly good system in operation before WW11 right across Europe. When my father was just 16 he decided to apply for a job in a hotel in the Italian Alps, circa 1925. He got the job because an Italian got a job in the UK, that is how simple the system was. When he arrived in Strezza, he went to the local employment bureau, to register. He saw southern Italians being told to go home “we have no work for you”. In 6 months he spoke fluent Italian and French.
If this system was still in place then western European countries would not have been flooded with East Europeans, they would have been forced to look for other solutions to their chronic unemployment. Also the UK would have been forced to train and retrain our own people, good for the UK, bad for the greedy elite in the Nasty party and the Blairite scum who clamoured to let in the East European countries.