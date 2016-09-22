Sheikh fails to present La Bajadilla port plans in Marbella

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 22 Sep, 2016 @ 11:25
4
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Sheikh fails to present La Bajadilla port plans in Marbella”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

4 COMMENTS

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. Calling him Sheikh Al Thani is like referring to him as Mr Smith. The Al Thanis – Qatar’s ruling family – reportedly number over 30,000.

    Which Sheikh are you guys referring to here>

HAVE YOUR SAY...