EXCLUSIVE: Expat fraudster dies leaving countless investors millions of euros short in dodgy truffle scheme

If you’re hoplng to make a fortune, it’s got to be coming out of other peoples pockets – so don’t be surprised if it turns out to be YOU who ultimately foot the bill.
Get-rich-quick schemes reply upon the greed-level of those “investing” money in the first place
Just how many times does it have to be said – if it looks to good to be true, then it probably is, the chumps never leaqrn.
I doubt the husband was interested in talking to the press when his wife had died suddenly .
What a total con……..They have hidden the money somewhere and certain people know where it is!! C’mon guys, do what’s right for all those affected by this woman’s disgraceful behaviour.
What happened to her mum