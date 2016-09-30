You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Brussels slams Spain for being most corrupt country in the EU”.
Brussels slams Spain for being most corrupt country in the EU
It says Madrid is unable to control the councils and mayors in the autonomous regions
Shocker! Tell us someting we don’t know.
Everyone else other than the people who continue to vote them back in seem to know, or is it just so rampant that complaisance has taken over from common decency?
This is just a political move by the most corrupt, the EU commission itself. Either they were to incompetent to know what happens with the “contributions” or they were fully aware and people were getting rich on both sides. Either way it doesnt look good for Brussels. And this double faced move to scapegoat Spain (who should be brought to justice of course) to cover themselves just makes it more obvious the level of high profile corruption in the elite. The problem with spanish corruption is that it is too arrogant and low level not to get caught, at least other countries have the skills to make it look like it is not there.
Hahahaha…..sorry I could not help myself. The Councils and Mayors of the different autonomies are simply doing what they have learned from Madrid’s Central Government.
Corruption in Spain is like an out of control Virus, the host is the Government! Its institutionalised corruption, with a healthy dose of hypocrisy and antagonistic chronic habit of playing the victim card.
Where can we find this eu-report?
Spain is the most corrupt? They must be making their report by watching the news)))))) I guess there are no corruption in ex soviet countries they are in EU now, I thought…….
The EU itself can hardly say anything as it has lost billions of Euros , has not had its account signed off , and has appointed not elected leaders , this in itself is a sign of corruption .
Also the refusal of referendums is another form of corruption .
All the EU is doing is trying to push federalisation which no EU citizen wants , and avoid resolving all the problems that exist in the EU , especially illegal migration and economies .