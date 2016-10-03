You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Guadix in all its glory”.
Having lived in Guadix for 7 years I had to laugh at some of the comments in this arfticle. (1) they must have arrived in the siesta as Guadix is a bustling town that draws people from all around and has a population of over 20,000. (2) In winter the view to the snow clad Sierras is beautiful but it hardly ever snows in Guadix. (3) Rising dampo is impossible as this is semi-desert country. (4) They are not chimneys, they exist only to provide an air exchange for the windowless cave rooms. (5) most of the people living in the cave houses are far from rich but Many wealthy who own modern homes also have a cave house as they have a median temperature of around 19C all year round as you swelter in the badly built and insulated modern houses.
Unless things have changed drastically there is only one decent restaurant and that is way out of town near the Baza road. For real atmosphere, the best tapas and meals and to meet who’s who in Guadix, there is only the Calatrava.
Before writing an article it would be better to do some research first.