Britons to be banned from holidays in Spain over fake sickness claims

A RISE in sickness claims is leading hotels in Spain to consider banning Brits.
There has been a shocking rise in holidaymakers making fake claims of suffering from vomiting and diarrhea abroad.
A growing number of hotels in the Costa del Sol, Valencia, Costa Blanca and Benidorm have now warned they could be banned from staying there.
It could cost Spain up to €60 million.
Nuria Montes, from Spain’s hoteliers association HOSBEC, said:
“The number of claims has increased significantly since the start of this year, when the ‘claims farm’ started their campaign to attract British tourists coming through tour operators.
“This is not happening only in Spain, similar situations are being produced in other European destinations such as Greece and Cyprus, and also in the Caribbean.
“We estimate that during 2016 the number of claims may be around 10,000, reflecting a very significant increase compared to previous years.
“We have estimated that the economic impact on the Spanish hotel industry will be around €60million, in case the hotel industry has to bear the full cost.”
It will see the cost of holidays increase, leaving airlines and tour operators unimpressed.
Richard Conroy, founder of travel illness company SickHoliday.com, worries the fake cash-grabs will undermine legitimate investigations, where real holiday sickness can lead to long-term disease.
He said: “Fraudulent holiday sickness claims are on the rise — we turn down four or five cases we feel are bogus each week ourselves.
“The only thing this trend is going to do is push up the cost of holidays by roughly 10% while punishing those who have genuine grievances with tour operators.
“We estimate there are around 25,000 fraudulent claims for holiday sickness per year.
“Criminal charges need to be brought. Until that happens, we all suffer.”
