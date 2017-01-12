You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “‘Make Spain great again!’: Pro-Franco fascists take to streets in Spain on anniversary of dictator’s death”.
The history of ‘greatness’ in Spain signifies ‘great’ dictatorships, ‘great’ and violent colonial empires, a ‘great’ falangist dictatorship, a ‘great’ corporatist oligarchy, a ‘great’ big’ deficit, and a ‘great’ deal of corruption.
On the other hand, Spanish history is linked to actual good and ‘great’ people who resist the aforementioned malevolencies. Those good people who resisted and continue to resist anti-democratic, violent currents – at least by sentiment, but without sufficient progress – would not have had to do so if Spain’s historic so-called ‘greatness’ had never happened.
In either case, – as malignant cause or as benevolent reaction – the present facha movements to ‘Make Spain Great Again’ are cause for the ‘actually great’ people of Spain to resist the bombastic flag-waving cretins and those in power who encourage them.
Considering this took place in the Capital, three and half million in the city and twice that in surrounding areas, two hundred stiff-armed fools isn’t much to worry about.
It’s probably the same mob who turn up every year in El Valle De Los Caidos and look just as silly there.
the Fuerza Nueva is composed by 200 inbeciles, thats it.
They dont represent anybody.
On the other hand you have Farage, and Johnson who are the same sh*te as these falangistas and are running the UK…Mon Dieu
Did you traslate with Google? (Imbecil is with B)
And “Fuerza Nueva” doesn’t exist.
Anyway, Could be bad want to “make great” your country?
It’s a pity that more people want to destroy.
No they are not but do keep trying, you might one day finish second to last.
Good one stuart.