Brexit Supreme Court case most important in legal history
For the first time, all 11 judges will sit to rule on a decision that could have far-reaching constitutional and political consequences
Basically when Ted Heath signed the Treaty of Rome it was an act of treason. The following link is most interesting. This was also confirmed by a letter from Lord Kilmuir the Lord Chancellor to Ted Heath
“http://www.vernoncoleman.com/euillegally.html”
If leavers are so convinced of their case. why the kerfuffle over a confirmation of the legality of how it should be enacted? What are they so frightened of, that death threats should be issued to the complainants?
Maybe, just maybe, their case is fatally flawed.
The OP is a bit late getting the result of this judgement out. It came at 09:30 GMT today, and the judgement was against the government.
Hi fred – it’s on our Gibraltar site – and perhaps we should have made a ref to it
http://Www.gibraltarolivepress.com