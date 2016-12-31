You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “British property scam victims to get €227,000 refund from bank”.
British property scam victims to get €227,000 refund from bank
A Malaga court judge said Banco Popular was responsible for making the payment to the unnamed pair, who found out too late that their dream property in Los Lagos de Santa María Golf in Marbella did not have planning permission
They hav’nt got it yet, plenty of time for a brown paper bung to be delivered and change everything – this is after all Spain.
Seriously…do you ever stop moaning about anything & everything?