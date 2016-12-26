You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “VIDEO: Man swept to death in Benidorm storm”.
VIDEO: Man swept to death in Benidorm storm
Attempting to reach his car, the 76-year-old was swept out to sea in Benidorm on Saturday afternoon
Was in Benidorm 1/12 to 15,/12 had great weather looks like we left at right time so sad for those who have arrived for Christmas and the damage it will do and sympathy for the family of poor man who died.