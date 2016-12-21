Flood advice: How to claim on insurance following Costa del Sol deluge

Many affected people are now looking to make an insurance claim

When these types of disasters happen it is the El Conscorio de Compensación de Seguros (Consortium), a government body, that has to assess and payout on the losses.

Entitlement

To be entitled to a payout, you must have had a Spanish insurance policy in force for longer than seven days.

The reason for this is that a small amount of your premiums paid to your insurance company go to the consortium in order to cover you against natural disasters such as flooding.

The process

To register a claim, you must present your NIE number, confirmation of the address affected and your Spanish bank account number including the IBAN number.

Once the claim is opened, one of the surveyors from the consortium will make contact and come along and look at the damages.

Upon their visit they will request to see a copy of your insurance policy, the receipt of payment and the terms and conditions of the policy.

They will also want to see proof of your bank account number reflected against your name and a copy of your last IBI (financial tax) receipt.

Property and personal belongings

Try to make an approximate indication of the monetary value of your claim prior to their arrival.

During their visit they will want to see the damaged items.

If this is not possible, as the items have had to be removed, they will request to see pictures of them instead.

If an urgent repair has had to be undertaken before their visit, keep the official receipt of repair to give to the surveyor.

The Consortium will also cover expenses if your property is uninhabitable and loss of earnings if a business has been effected.

Vehicle damage

Surveyors will want to see the car in a garage.

They will request the name and address and telephone number of it and will go along to assess the damages.

When satisfied, they will either authorise the garage to repair the vehicle or they will make a payment according to the book value of the vehicle at the time of the loss.

A copy of the car papers in the insured names will be requested along with a copy of your passport, and bank account details including the IBAN number.

If the car does get written off it is very important to make sure the baja (de-registering) of the vehicle is completed either with the traffic authorities or the scrap yard so you do not continue to get billed for the road taxes.

Final remarks

Claims can be made more than one week after a loss but it is advisable to register one straight away to make the process as quick as possible.

Should you not agree with the offer made by the consortium, you can employ a totally independent loss adjuster at your own expense.

The consortium can be contacted on Tlf 902 222 665 or going to www.consorseguros.es