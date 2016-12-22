You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Flood advice: How to claim on insurance following Costa del Sol deluge”.
Flood advice: How to claim on insurance following Costa del Sol deluge
Many affected people are now looking to make an insurance claim
Er just a minute, supposing you own a property just for holidays, then it becomes impossible to present an NIE number. Also, were’nt a a lot of genuine claims rejected for spurious reasons.
I can see a lot of people posting with just this situation very quickly.
You cannot own a property in Spain without having an NIE number so this won’t be a problem for holiday home owners. We have only made an insurance claim a couple of times in Spain and it was quick and easy so I hope the flood victims have a similar experience.
I had a flood at my home at Christmas some years ago and made a claim from Mapfre. They would not pay out claiming the rainfall was insufficient, yet Allianz paid out at similar properties nearby. So, it is luck of the draw.
Jane G, did’nt know that always good to input more facts.