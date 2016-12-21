Prime Minister Theresa May vows to protect 1.2 million British expats living in Europe

The prime minister said she wants to guarantee the status of 1.2 million Brits living in the EU and 3.2 million EU citizens in the UK

THERESA May has vowed to ‘protect’ British expats’ rights.

In a parliament speech, the prime minister said she wants to guarantee the status of 1.2 million Brits living in the EU and 3.2 million EU citizens in the UK.

She said that her objective was to give ‘reassurance’ that all UK citizens in Europe ‘will be protected by our withdrawal’.

However, the plan by May backfired when the European leaders insisted they would not discuss expat rights until Article 50 was triggered.

She told the House of Commons the government would release a Brexit ‘plan’ before formal talks with other EU countries begin.