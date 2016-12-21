Prime Minister Theresa May vows to protect 1.2 million British expats living in Europe

THERESA May has vowed to ‘protect’ British expats’ rights.
In a parliament speech, the prime minister said she wants to guarantee the status of 1.2 million Brits living in the EU and 3.2 million EU citizens in the UK.
She said that her objective was to give ‘reassurance’ that all UK citizens in Europe ‘will be protected by our withdrawal’.
However, the plan by May backfired when the European leaders insisted they would not discuss expat rights until Article 50 was triggered.
She told the House of Commons the government would release a Brexit ‘plan’ before formal talks with other EU countries begin.
Why doesn’t she guarantee that the Govt won’t freeze the state pension for pensioners living in the EU then?
This woman mouths meaningless platitudes. She is completely helpless and hopeless in the face of what is to come. She has no way of “protecting” the millions of British expats/immigrants in Europe, just as she has no way to ensure a Brexit on favourable terms. The sooner Britain holds a general election the better. The only mandate May holds is, to blindly follow the advisory referendum to it’s logical, doomed conclusion.
Why should Britain tremble…..
1.2 mlilion Brits, mostly retired people putting serious money into their communities and 3.2 million, mostly East Europeans working, claiming child support and sending money home – there’s a clear imbalance here. Guarantee the same number as there are Brits on the mainland and send the rest back , that’s entirely equitable, nothing else is.
1.2 million Brits in Europe?
Only in Spain there are 1 million approx.
Many or most of them are “no registrados” of course, and they are a burden to the Spanish taxpayer.
On the other hand, Amber Rudd was very clear that they will require a new ID and tons of documentation to the EU citizens who already live in the UK.
All of that will be reciprocal, no doubts.
Pablo, if as you claim there all these “non registrados” in Spain, how do you know how many there are? That simple fact totally undermines your claim. “Many” and “most” are totally different things – again how could you know? You continue to present weak arguments, and contradict yourself. As for Amber Rudd, the proposed new EU passport for former-EU members will hopefully solve that issue.